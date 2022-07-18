Two-bedroom, two-bathroom house in D.C.’s Anacostia lists for $399,900

House hunters with a budget that tops out at $400,000 often end up buying in the D.C. suburbs. If they want to buy within the city limits, a condo is almost the only option.
For example, the single-family house at 1824 Gainesville St. SE is priced at $399,900. No homeowner association or condo fees are required, and annual property taxes are $2,380.
Located in Anacostia, this 896-square-foot house has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. Built in 1910, the house has been recently painted and includes a front porch with columns and fish-scale siding. The main level includes hardwood floors, high ceilings, recessed lighting, a powder room and a new kitchen with quartz counters, new cabinets and stainless-steel appliances. Upstairs are two bedrooms with new carpets, a laundry closet with a washer and dryer, and an updated full bathroom.
The house includes a large, fenced lot with a deck in the backyard. Parking is available on the street. Multiple bus routes serve the neighborhood, and the Anacostia Metro station is 1.3 miles from the house. Residents can walk to the Fort Stanton Recreation Center and the Anacostia Community Museum. The 11th Street Bridge Park, expected to open in 2025, is 1.4 miles from the house.
Assigned schools include Moten Elementary, Kramer Middle and Anacostia High.
For more photos, click here.
For more information, contact real estate agent Jo Ann Kennel with Re/Max Allegiance at 703-403-3899.
