Gas prices fall below $4.50 a gallon, a two-month low

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The national average for a gallon of gas has fallen below $4.50 for the first time two months, offering some relief for Americans weighed down by runaway inflation. The national average stood at $4.495 on Tuesday, according to AAA, which represents a 10 percent pullback from its June peak above $5. A gallon of diesel, meanwhile, has dropped to $5.51, down 31 cents in the last month. Fuel prices are still sharply elevated from last year.

In some parts of the country, prices are even lower: There are now at least 35 states where at least one station is selling gas for less than $4 per gallon, according to the fuel-tracking app GasBuddy. The lowest prices is in Virginia, where two stations are selling gas for $3.25 per gallon.

The drop in gas prices tracks along with the falling price of crude oil, which has become cheaper in recent weeks as fuel markets react to concerns of possible recessions in the U.S. and elsewhere.

Advertisement

The U.S. oil benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude briefly fell below $96 per barrel last week, marking a significant retreat from the early weeks of Russia’s war in Ukraine, when the benchmark briefly crossed $130. On Tuesday it stood close to $100 per barrel, suggesting fuel prices have stayed low for long enough to significantly pull down gas prices.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

GiftOutline Gift Article