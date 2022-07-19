Mixed-use development coming to Howard University

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A five-story, 140,000-square-foot mixed-use building is under construction adjacent to the Howard University campus at 2711 Georgia Ave. NW. Known as the Oliver, the building will include 93 fully furnished residences, a lounge area, a deck overlooking the campus and commercial space leased by the university. The site formerly was an apartment building.

Howard University collaborated with Rock Creek Property Group to develop the $62 million building, which is designed by a team with GTM Architects of Washington. Internships, scholarships and real estate development seminars will be offered to Howard students during the project. At least 10 percent of equity for the project will be sourced from businesses owned by minorities, and at least 35 percent of the contractors and consultants with the project will be Certified Business Entities, which means they are headquartered in D.C. and meet certain criteria to be given preference for business opportunities.

GTM’s team is led by Colline Hernandez-Ayala, a multifamily mixed-use studio specialist whose parents met at Howard University. The team also includes Rosana Torres, principal, and Kimberly A. Lee, a senior associate. The women-led team includes African American, Latina and Asian-American professionals.

Residents in the Oliver are anticipated to be graduate students, recent Howard University graduates and other residents not affiliated with the university. The units will be fully furnished to make it easier for residents moving to the city or transitioning out of dorms. The lobby of the Oliver will include work and study nooks, a hospitality station and lounge seating. The top level of the building will have access to a deck and will have an indoor lounge with arcade games, a fitness studio and a work center with a conference room, private office spaces and communal desks.

The commercial section of the building will be entirely leased by Howard University for the Office of Development and Alumni Relations, the Office of University Communications and other administrative offices. The building will also have underground parking.

The Oliver is anticipated to be complete in 2024.

