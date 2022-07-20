Amazon workers launch campaign to unionize in Albany

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Workers have launched a new union campaign at an Amazon warehouse in New York in the latest bid to organize the anti-union tech giant. Amazon workers at the warehouse near Albany would vote to join the independent Amazon Labor Union, which has faced challenges making headway into new warehouses after securing an upset victory at a warehouse in Staten Island in April.

Two workers involved in the campaign said they are moving to unionize to negotiate for higher pay, safer working conditions, longer breaks and a say in how the company tracks productivity.

Amazon did not respond to a request for comment, but after the union victory in Staten Island, the company said it was “disappointed with the outcome of the election … because we believe having a direct relationship with the company is best for our employees.” (Amazon founder Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.)

Inspired by the victory in Staten Island, workers have launched independent union campaigns in North Carolina, Kentucky and now Upstate New York. These warehouses face a steep battle in replicating the victory in Staten Island, as Amazon has doubled down on tactics intended to dissuade workers from joining unions. Yet, if any of these campaigns are successful, it would be only the second time workers unionized in the e-commerce giant’s 28-year history.

Organizers who work at the Albany warehouse, ALB1, have parked themselves outside the building, 12 miles southeast of Albany. In recent days, they’ve passed out brochures with QR codes that link to digital union authorization cards. Organizers say they’ve collected hundreds of cards.

The National Labor Relations Board requires signatures from more than 30 percent of eligible voters to qualify for a union election. The Albany organizers say they’ve already passed that threshold but are waiting to file for an election until they have support from 70 to 80 percent of those eligible to vote.

Kimberly Lane, a worker at the Albany warehouse, who is on the union’s organizing committee, said low wages and safety concerns had pushed her to advocate for the union at ALB1.

“To me, Amazon is a poster child for why unions were created,” said Lane, who wants a steeper pay raise than the 50-cent-an-hour hike she’s gotten in nearly two years at the company. She makes $15.70 an hour. “It’s not a livable wage or in line with the cost of living. The big joke between my son and I is that I get a quarter or so raise every six months. He’s like, ‘Mom, you won’t get a dollar raise for two years.’ ”

The Albany campaign is the latest in a wave of unionization efforts that have cropped up at big-name companies that have long remained free of unions, such as Starbucks, Apple, REI and Trader Joe’s. While baristas at Starbucks have unionized more than 190 stores, other campaigns have not yet had the same success.

Amazon has long opposed union drives among its warehouse workforce and has repeatedly been found by the National Labor Relations Board to have violated labor laws protecting workers’ rights to organize by surveilling workers’ organizing efforts, firing union organizers, confiscating union literature and threatening workers who support unions.

The company has installed anti-union messaging throughout the Albany warehouse, and organizers say the messaging has worried workers who say they support the union. Signage throughout the warehouse reads, “Remember: Filling out a physical or digital union authorization card is legally binding. Don’t sign a card.” and “Protect your privacy. Don’t sign an ALU card.”

The Amazon Labor Union, with pro bono assistance from law school students, has filed unfair labor practice charges with the National Labor Relations Board, alleging that the company has violated labor laws at the Albany warehouse in recent weeks by interfering with workers’ rights to organize unions and implementing a new companywide policy that prohibits employees from “access[ing] Amazon buildings or work areas during off-duty periods.” The communication sent out on June 30 specifies that the rule would “not be enforced discriminatorily against employees engaging in protected activity.”

Before partnering with the Amazon Labor Union, the workers seeking to unionize at ALB1 contacted Teamsters and the Retail Wholesale and Department Store Union, which also have Amazon-related organizing campaigns. The Albany workers ultimately decided to work with the Amazon Labor Union because of its leadership’s understanding of the environment inside Amazon warehouses, two workers at the Albany warehouse said.

“We decided to go with Amazon Labor Union because it was created for Amazon employees,” said Heather Goodall, who quietly began gauging support for a union at ALB1 in May. “They understand the concerns we have and are very familiar with what’s going on in our warehouse.”

Connor Spence, the Amazon Labor Union’s vice president of membership, said that although hundreds of workers at Amazon warehouses around the United States have reached out to the ALU for help unionizing since the first victory in Staten Island in April, the union has scarce resources to throw behind new campaigns and is reluctant to take on new organizing projects.

“We’ve had tons of people reach out, but we can’t launch a campaign because of that,” he said. “The difference at ALB1 is that Heather reached out and she already had a strong showing of support.”

The Amazon Labor Union has recently been focused on a weeks-long National Labor Relations Board hearing, where Amazon’s lawyers have made the case that the election results from Staten Island should be thrown out because of interference from the union and NLRB officials. The National Labor Relations Board says it will make a ruling on whether to cast aside the election results in the coming weeks.

Last year, the National Labor Relations Board cast aside the results of a defeated Amazon union drive in Bessemer, Ala., after finding that Amazon improperly interfered with the election. After a reelection in April, both parties objected to each other’s conduct and the result is held up in a months-long investigation by the National Labor Relations Board.

