Amazon to buy One Medical for $3.9 billion in big push into health care

July 21, 2022 at 10:35 a.m. EDT
Amazon will acquire primary health care provider One Medical in an all-cash transaction as part of a major expansion into health care. (Patrick T. Fallon/AFP/Getty Images)
Amazon will acquire the primary care provider One Medical for $3.9 billion, the companies announced Thursday, in a major expansion of the tech giant’s move into health care.

“We think health care is high on the list of experiences that need reinvention,” said Neil Lindsay, senior vice president of Amazon Health Services. He framed the deal as a way to improve the quality of service for customers, listing the mundane and sometimes cumbersome hurdles of receiving care, from booking appointments to taking time off work to trips to the pharmacy.

The Amazon’s $18 a share offer represents a significant premium for the subscription-based provider. Shares of 1life Healthcare Inc, One Medical’s parent company, soared more than 68 percent, t0 just above $17, following the announcement.

Amazon’s founder, Jeff Bezos, owns The Washington Post.

This is a developing story and will update.

