Amazon to buy One Medical for $3.9 billion in big push into health care

Amazon will acquire the primary care provider One Medical for $3.9 billion, the companies announced Thursday, in a major expansion of the tech giant’s move into health care.

“We think health care is high on the list of experiences that need reinvention,” said Neil Lindsay, senior vice president of Amazon Health Services. He framed the deal as a way to improve the quality of service for customers, listing the mundane and sometimes cumbersome hurdles of receiving care, from booking appointments to taking time off work to trips to the pharmacy.