Amazon to buy One Medical for $3.9 billion in big push into health care

Amazon will acquire the primary care provider One Medical for $3.9 billion, the companies announced Thursday, in a major expansion of the tech giant’s move into health care.
The Amazon’s $18 a share offer represents a significant premium for the subscription-based provider. Shares of 1life Healthcare Inc, One Medical’s parent company, soared more than 68 percent, t0 just above $17, following the announcement.
Amazon’s founder, Jeff Bezos, owns The Washington Post.
