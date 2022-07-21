Zipmex joins growing list of crypto exchanges to block withdrawals

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The cryptocurrency exchange Zipmex froze withdrawals, becoming the latest player caught in the fallout from a series of defaults in the digital assets universe. Founded in 2018 by Marcus Lim and Akalarp Yimwilai, Zipmex lists 2 million users and primarily operates in Singapore and Thailand, but offers services in Australia and Indonesia. Its native token is now trading below 40 cents, down more than 90 percent from its all-time high.

The company cited “volatile market conditions” and its exposure to troubled crypto lenders Babel Finance and Celsius for its liquidity crisis in Wednesday’s announcement. The Thai Securities and Exchange Commission has since requested clarifications of Zipmex’s deposited funds, and the company disclosed in a Thursday statement that it loaned $48 million to Babel Finance and $5 million to Celsius.

Hong Kong-based Babel halted withdrawals last month due to “unusual liquidity pressures.” New Jersey-based lender Celsius filed for bankruptcy in July after pausing withdrawals for more than a month, where court filings revealed a $1.2 billion hole in the company’s balance sheet.

Zipmex said that it was working with the two firms to navigate its options. “Our exposure to Celsius was minimal, as such, we were intending to write this off against our own balance sheet,” the company said its Thursday statement. Earlier, Zipmex Thailand’s chief executive Akalarp Yimwilai said in a since-deleted YouTube video that it was in talks with investors for a potential bailout, Bloomberg reported.

“Zipmex is part of the crypto contagion fallout,” said co-founder of cryptocurrency data aggregator CoinGecko Bobby Ong, “the insolvency of their counterparty has caused Zipmex to not be able to honour its obligation to its depositors.”

The company also is the latest to casualty of a series collapses in the Southeast Asian cryptoverse. Three Arrows Capital, a multibillion-dollar crypto hedge fund based in Singapore, fell into liquidation after high-profile defaults. The fund filed for bankruptcy in July, but a subsequent hearing revealed that the physical whereabouts of the company’s two founders were unknown. A federal judge ruled to freeze its remaining asset in the U.S. during the hearing.

In early July, Singapore-based exchange platform Vauld announced a suspension of all withdrawals, trading and deposits for its 800,000 members. Fellow lender, London-based Nexo, was in talks to buy as much as 100 percent of Vauld.

Both events trace back to the downfall of Terra’s stablecoin in May, which cost investors $60 billion and fueled the liquidity crisis at Celsius.

