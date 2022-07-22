Stocks rally as Fed’s tightening starts to trim demand

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Equities returned to a weekly upswing as corporate layoffs and flagging home sales signaled that the Federal Reserve’s aggressive policy moves to battle inflation might be working. The S&P 500 Index gained 2.5 percent in the five-day period and closed Friday at 3.961. The Nasdaq composite index climbed 3.3 percent on the week, and the Dow Jones industrial average rose 2 percent.

Under the weight of Fed policy tightening, mortgage rates remained near a 14-year high and U.S. home sales in June dropped to two-year low. Technology giants Alphabet and Apple announced they would slow hiring, while Microsoft cut some jobs.

Underscoring recession fears, Treasurys extended an advance, pushing the 10-year yield down to around 2.7 percent. U.S. business activity contracted in July for the first time in more than two years, according to the S&P Global flash composite purchasing managers output index.

Surging inflation prompted the European Central Bank to hike interest rates by 50 basis points, the first increase in 11 years and the largest since 2000.

“It was a week that offered more optimism, but also introduced more questions,” said Quincy Krosby, chief global strategist at LPL Financial. She said investors may get answers when Fed policymakers meet this coming week, when they are expected to raise borrowing costs by 75 basis points for the second straight meeting.

In earnings reports, Tesla posted results that came in above Wall Street estimates and maintained its production forecast for 50 percent average annual growth. Subscriber losses at Netflix weren’t as bad as expected and the streaming giant soared nearly 17 percent on the week — the most since 2018. The social networks didn’t do as well, with disappointing reports from Snap and Twitter due to reductions in online advertising spending.

Big tech takes the earnings spotlight this coming week as Alphabet, Apple, Amazon, Microsoft and Meta issue results. (Amazon founder Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.)

The Treasury will sell 13- and 26-week bills Monday. They yielded 2.535 percent and 2.974 percent in when-issued trading, respectively. Some $45 billion of two-year notes will be offered the same day, and $46 billion of five-year notes will be put up Tuesday. The government will also auction four- and eight-week bills on Thursday.

