Boeing workers at 3 St. Louis-area factories vote to strike

Nearly 2,500 Boeing workers at three St. Louis-area factories are prepared to go on strike next month, union officials say, after members voted down the planemaker’s latest contract offer. The strike is set to begin Aug. 1, according to an announcement Sunday by the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers District 837.

The company offered a 401(k) match of up to 10 percent, wage increases of 4 and 3 percent in the second year of the contract, and ratification bonuses, according to a contract summary published by the union. But workers felt that the company’s proposed 401(k) support was insufficient in comparison to the pension benefits that were taken away years ago, according to an unsigned statement from the union.

“Boeing previously took away a pension from our members, and now the company is unwilling to adequately compensate our members’ 401(k) plan,” the union wrote in an unsigned statement. “We will not allow this company to put our members’ hard-earned retirements in jeopardy.”

Company spokespersons did not immediately respond to a request for comment early Monday.

The St. Louis factories are part of Boeing’s Arlington, Va.-based defense unit. They produce weaponry and military aircraft including the F-15 Eagle and F-18 Hornet fighter jets, the T-7 Red Hawk training jet, and the MQ-25 refueling drone.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

