One-bedroom, one-bathroom Alexandria condo lists for $299,900

Buying a home within walking distance of a Metro station, the Potomac River and shops and restaurants may seem like a privilege limited to people with deep cash reserves, but sometimes an affordable version of your dream home is possible. While this option won’t work for a family or someone who craves a single-family home, it is possible to buy a condo in the City of Alexandria even when your budget is capped at $400,000.

For example, a condo at the Port Royal development at 801 N. Pitt St. #1001 in the City of Alexandria is priced at $299,900. Annual property taxes are $3,295. The median sales price for a home in the City of Alexandria was $598,032 in June, according to Bright MLS.

However, the condo fee for this unit is $784, which adds to monthly housing costs. The fee includes all utilities, including water, reserve funds, common area maintenance, security and trash and snow removal.

Building amenities include a roof deck with views of the Potomac River, the Masonic Temple, the Washington Monument, the Capitol and National Harbor. In addition, there are grills available for residents and lounge seating areas. The condo also has concierge services, a laundry room and a parking lot. Buyers can install a ventless washer and dryer in the unit.

Residents at the Port Royal condo can walk to numerous amenities, including the Potomac River, the Mount Vernon bike trail, tennis courts and a dog park. The Braddock Road Metro station is about a half mile from the condo for Blue line service. There are also numerous shops, grocery stores, restaurants, gyms and yoga studios within walking distance.

The one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit on the 10th floor has 785 square feet. The condo has a balcony with sunset views, new laminate wood floors, closet organizers in the bedroom, crown moldings, a separate dining area and an updated kitchen with a gas range and cherry cabinets. Pets are allowed in the building.

Assigned schools include Jefferson-Houston Elementary, George Washington Middle and Alexandria City High.

For more information, contact real estate agent Katrina Funkhouser with Coldwell Banker Realty at 703-981-0713.

