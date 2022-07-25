Stephen Buyer, former GOP congressman, accused of insider trading

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Securities and Exchange Commission charged former congressman Stephen Buyer with insider trading on Monday, accusing the Indiana Republican of abusing his role as a corporate consultant to exploit nonpublic information to reap hundreds of thousands of dollars in profits. Share with The Post: What’s one way you’ve felt the impact of inflation? ArrowRight The SEC said Buyer engaged in two trading schemes, in 2018 and 2019. He allegedly used his position to purchase shares of companies ahead of significant announcements, then sold them after the information became public and pumped up the stock price.

“When insiders like Buyer — an attorney, a former prosecutor, and a retired Congressman — monetize their access to material, nonpublic information, as alleged in this case, they not only violate the federal securities laws, but also undermine public trust and confidence in the fairness of our markets,” said Gurbir S. Grewal, who oversees the SEC’s enforcement division. “We are committed to doing all we can to maintain and enhance public trust by leveling the playing field and holding Buyer accountable for illegally profiting from his access.”

Advertisement

The allegations stem from Buyer’s actions as a businesses consultant. He formed his own consulting and lobbying firm, the Steve Buyer Group, in 2011, after leaving Congress.

Buyer represented Indiana’s 4th and 5th congressional districts from 1993 to 2011.

The SEC wants Buyer to turn over any ill-gotten gains, plus interest and penalties, as well as ban him from serving as an officer and director of any company. Federal regulators also are seeking disgorgement from Buyer’s wife, Joni Lynn Buyer, who’s alleged to have profited when Buyer executed unlawful trades in her brokerage account.

The U.S. attorney’s office for the Southern District of New York is also pursuing criminal charges in parallel to the SEC action.

GiftOutline Gift Article