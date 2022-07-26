Nature preserve is pleasant surprise for some Broadlands, Va., buyers

Gift Article Share

Aissatou Ouedraogo and Supraja Modala had very different experiences when they bought townhouses in July 2021 in the first section of Demott & Silver, a new neighborhood of the Broadlands master-planned community near Ashburn, Va. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Having moved to Virginia in 2019, Ouedraogo’s family of four was renting an apartment across the street. “We liked the location of Broadlands, the school district, the easy commute and the sense of security,” she said. “We felt comfortable buying here.” As their townhouse was being built, “we came almost every other day to watch” the progress, she said.

By contrast, Modala and her husband were living in Dallas. With family in the Broadlands area, they were looking to buy a new home nearby and “jumped on it” when Demott & Silver opened for sales, Modala said. They monitored construction of their townhouse remotely, but visited the site for the first time in October 2021 before the drywall went up.

Advertisement

Modala and her husband were in for a surprise. “We didn’t realize Broadlands was so green,” Modala said. “There’s a nature preserve next to our neighborhood. We are really happy with that.” As Broadlands residents, Ouedraogo said, her family already counted “the greenery and access to nature” as assets when they made the decision to buy.

Opened in 1995, Broadlands, in Loudoun County, is certified as a community wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. The community, a Van Metre Homes development, encompasses the 150-acre Stream Valley Park, which contains trails, wetlands and wildlife preserves. Broadlands also has play areas, a fitness center, tennis and basketball courts and three pools.

Van Metre plans 89 townhouses and 172 townhouse-style condos in the Demott & Silver neighborhood. About 35 townhouses and almost 40 condos have been sold.

Advertisement

All the condos have three bedrooms and a one-car garage. Mike Hales, community sales manager, said Van Metre’s offerings include the Collier II and the Prescott II, updates of two of its four-story condo models with private roof terraces. A third updated model, the Bluemount III, is built in stacked two-story condos. A Bluemount III unit is expected to be ready for occupancy in December or January.

The two three-story townhouse models, Aldwych and Mayfair, have three or four bedrooms and a two-car garage.

Standard in every residence, townhouse or condo, are nine-foot-high ceilings throughout; seven-inch-wide luxury vinyl plank (LVP) flooring in living spaces; and wall-to-wall carpeting in bedrooms. Kitchens have granite countertops, 42-inch flat-panel birch cabinetry, stainless-steel GE appliances, an undermount stainless-steel sink and a Kohler pullout spray faucet. The bathrooms have ceramic tile flooring, Kohler faucets and back-saver-height vanities. Countertops in the owner’s bathroom are granite.

Drawn by the larger floor space, garage and yard, Ouedraogo and Modala bought townhouses. They chose the Mayfair model, which has a kitchen and dining area that open to the deck. Modala and her husband upgraded the kitchen with quartz counters and enhanced storage. Their $27,000 in upgrades raised the price to $792,000.

“We upgraded almost everywhere,” Ouedraogo said. Her family selected quartz kitchen countertops, floor-to-ceiling ceramic tile walls in the owner’s bathroom and a luxury fireplace, among other options. The upgrades pushed the price to more than $800,000, but Renter Rewards credits (a portion of the rent paid for a Van Metre apartment can be applied toward the purchase of a new Van Metre home) and other incentives brought it down by about $25,000. The builder also has a Homeowner Rewards program and a Heroes program for teachers, public safety officials, medical personnel and active or retired service members.

Schools: Hillside Elementary, Eagle Ridge Middle, Briar Woods High

Advertisement

Transit: Demott & Silver is about a mile from the Ashburn Metro station (not yet open) on the Silver Line. Loudoun County Transit provides transport from the Broadlands Park and Ride lot to the Wiehle-Reston East Metro station on the Silver Line; to Crystal City, the Pentagon and Rosslyn in Arlington, Va.; and to D.C. Demott & Silver is just off the Dulles Toll Road. It’s seven miles from Dulles International Airport and 10 miles from Leesburg. Convenient commuter routes include the Dulles Greenway, Route 7 and Route 50.

Nearby: Broadlands Marketplace is less than half a mile away, Shoppes at Ryan Park is a mile away and the Dulles 28 Shopping Centre is less than five miles away. Within five miles are movie theaters, shops, restaurants and golf courses.

Demott & Silver

43616 Farringdon Square, Broadlands, Va.

Advertisement

This Broadlands community is planned for 89 townhouses and 172 townhouse-style condos. Townhouses are currently priced from the mid-$800,000s, condos from the high $500,000s to the mid-$600,000s.

Builder: Van Metre Homes

Features: The units have nine-foot-high ceilings, granite kitchen countertops, flat-panel birch kitchen cabinetry and stainless-steel GE appliances.

Bedrooms/bathrooms: Condos: 3 / 3 or 4 (including a half-bath or half-baths); townhouses: 3 or 4 / 4 (including a half-bath or half-baths).

Square-footage: Condos, 2,031 to 2,621; townhouses, 2,708.

Association fee: Condos, $289 to $331; townhouses, $138.

View model: Appointments are available during the week; open houses are Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sales: Mike Hales, community sales manager, mhales@vanmetrehomes.com, 703-231-4217

GiftOutline Gift Article