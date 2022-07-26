Walmart cut its profit outlook. Here’s why that might worry rivals.

Walmart sounded alarms Monday when it slashed its quarterly and full-year profit forecasts — a warning that so rattled Wall Street, its stock went into a nosedive.
But the message from the nation’s largest retailer spells trouble, as it’s a sure sign that stubbornly high prices are changing how people spend. Besides the hit to its bottom line, the shift leaves more inventory gathering dust on store shelves and in warehouses. That motivates the retailer to aggressively mark down merchandise that customers may no longer want or can’t afford. What’s more, Walmart’s story is a harbinger for other retailers and the broader economy. Here’s why.