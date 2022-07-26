Business

Walmart cut its profit outlook. Here’s why that might worry rivals.

The nation’s largest retailer says the rampant rise in prices is changing consumer habits, causing an inventory pileup and aggressive markdowns

July 26, 2022 at 4:45 p.m. EDT
Walmart cut its second quarter and full-year profit outlooks, citing a rampant rise in prices and consumers pulling back on clothing and other discretionary spending. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
Walmart sounded alarms Monday when it slashed its quarterly and full-year profit forecasts — a warning that so rattled Wall Street, its stock went into a nosedive.

Household spending has been resilient even in the face of other economic challenges — including scrambled energy markets, supply chain bottlenecks and decades-high inflation, among others. Because consumers power more than two-thirds of the economy, that willingness to spend has been held up as a key counterpoint to sentiments that the nation is barreling toward recession.

But the message from the nation’s largest retailer spells trouble, as it’s a sure sign that stubbornly high prices are changing how people spend. Besides the hit to its bottom line, the shift leaves more inventory gathering dust on store shelves and in warehouses. That motivates the retailer to aggressively mark down merchandise that customers may no longer want or can’t afford. What’s more, Walmart’s story is a harbinger for other retailers and the broader economy. Here’s why.

