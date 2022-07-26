Walmart cut its profit outlook. Here’s why that might worry rivals.

Household spending has been resilient even in the face of other economic challenges — including scrambled energy markets, supply chain bottlenecks and decades-high inflation, among others. Because consumers power more than two-thirds of the economy, that willingness to spend has been held up as a key counterpoint to sentiments that the nation is barreling toward recession.

But the message from the nation’s largest retailer spells trouble, as it’s a sure sign that stubbornly high prices are changing how people spend. Besides the hit to its bottom line, the shift leaves more inventory gathering dust on store shelves and in warehouses. That motivates the retailer to aggressively mark down merchandise that customers may no longer want or can’t afford. What’s more, Walmart’s story is a harbinger for other retailers and the broader economy. Here’s why.