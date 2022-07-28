Environmentally friendly apartments coming to Hyattsville, Md.

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Construction has begun on the Six, a new apartment building that will be the first in Prince George’s County, Md., designed to meet the requirements of National Green Building Standard Gold certification. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The Six, at 6400 America Blvd. in Hyattsville, will be built with sustainable materials and construction processes. In addition, the apartments will have Energy Star appliances, the landscaping will include only native plants, and at least five percent of parking spaces will be allocated as electric vehicle charging stations.

The Six will include 316 apartments, more than 2,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space and a parking garage for 276 vehicles. The apartments, a mix of efficiency and one- and two-bedroom units, are expected to be ready for occupancy in summer 2024.

The Six meets criteria established by the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments to provide more affordable housing in designated areas. Seventy-five percent of the units will rent for less than $2,499.

Advertisement

The Six is one mile from the University of Maryland’s main campus and about a half mile from the Prince George’s Plaza Metro station. Residents at the Six will be close to the Hyattsville Arts District, which has galleries, parks, breweries, restaurants, shops and nightlife. The Six’s name pays tribute to Hyattsville’s original six neighborhoods. Murals will be commissioned from local artists to honor the community’s artistic vibe.

Amenities at the Six will include a rooftop pool, a two-level fitness center and yoga studio, co-working areas, courtyard and rooftop entertaining areas with fireplaces and grills, bike parking, a bike workshop, a pet spa and package areas.

The project was funded, designed and built by a team including Perseus TDC, Griffin Capital, Transwestern Development, Potomac Investment Properties, BTC Design Group, Studios Architecture, Parker Rodriguez, Bohler and CBG Builders Group.

For more information and updates, click here.

GiftOutline Gift Article