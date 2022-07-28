Hershey warns 'trick-or-treat’ supply chain may cause candy shortage

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Trick-or-treaters on the hunt for Kit Kats, Twizzlers and Reese’s peanut butter cups might be in for a disappointment, or rather the people who like to give them out might. Hershey warned Thursday that it might not be able to meet demand for its signature candies at Halloween and over the holiday season because of a scarcity of raw ingredients and capacity challenges. It’s the latest kink in the mangled supply chains that took hold during the pandemic and that now includes logistical fallout from the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The war has made some ingredients scarce, and the efforts of European nations to isolate Moscow by restricting its oil and gas imports will affect Germany’s energy market, where the Pennsylvania-based company said it sources equipment and supplies.

Hershey said it began producing Halloween candy and chocolate in the spring. But because its everyday and seasonal products use the same production lines, the company was forced to balance its holiday inventory with daily shopper demands.

When asked why the company had not shifted to an all-hands-on-deck mode to produce as much seasonal candy as possible, chief executive Michele Buck said the company opted to prioritize the more immediate demand of supplying stores now.

“It was a tough decision to balance that with the seasons, but we thought that was really important,” she said in a call with analysts Thursday. “We had opportunity to deliver more Halloween, but we weren’t able to supply that. And we were really producing.”

Chief Financial Officer Steve Voskuil chimed in to emphasize that the company was moving with sufficient urgency: “It’s definitely all hands on deck.”

Hershey’s net sales climbed more than 19 percent this quarter, compared with the same period last year, to $2.4 billion. The company raised its 2022 sales outlook from 10 to 12 percent growth to 12 to 14 percent, pointing to strong consumer demand and price increases.

Shares rose by 2.6 percent during afternoon trading.

