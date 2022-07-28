JetBlue agrees to buy Spirit in $3.8 billion deal

JetBlue has reached an agreement to buy Spirit Airlines for $3.8 billion, the two companies announced Thursday
The agreement comes one day after Spirit and Frontier Airlines ended merger talks. If the deal is approved by regulators and shareholders, it would create the fifth-largest U.S. air carrier.
“We are excited to deliver this compelling combination that turbocharges our strategic growth, enabling JetBlue to bring our unique blend of low fares and exceptional service to more customers, on more routes,” said Robin Hayes, chief executive at JetBlue.