The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Business

JetBlue agrees to buy Spirit in $3.8 billion deal

The acquisition, subject to regulatory approval, will create the fifth-largest U.S. airline

By
July 28, 2022 at 7:23 a.m. EDT
Airplane model is placed on displayed Spirit Airlines and jetBlue Airways logos in this illustration taken, June 21, 2022. (Dado Ruvic/Reuters)
Comment

JetBlue has reached an agreement to buy Spirit Airlines for $3.8 billion, the two companies announced Thursday

The agreement comes one day after Spirit and Frontier Airlines ended merger talks. If the deal is approved by regulators and shareholders, it would create the fifth-largest U.S. air carrier.

Share with The Post: What’s one way you’ve felt the impact of inflation?

“We are excited to deliver this compelling combination that turbocharges our strategic growth, enabling JetBlue to bring our unique blend of low fares and exceptional service to more customers, on more routes,” said Robin Hayes, chief executive at JetBlue.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Loading...