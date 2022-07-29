The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Business

Consumer spending jumps 1.1 percent in June

By
July 29, 2022 at 8:41 a.m. EDT
A shopper browses inside a San Francisco grocery store in May. Consumers have been absorbing higher food, fuel and other costs. (David Paul Morris/Bloomberg)
Comment

Consumer spending jumped in June, federal data show, as Americans continue to absorb stubbornly high prices on groceries, gasoline and other staples.

Overall consumer spending rose 1.1 percent in June, the Bureau of Economic Analysis said Friday. That compares with the 0.2 percent increase recorded in May. The BEA’s numbers show that consumers are still spending, albeit more strategically — cutting out unnecessary goods to afford gas and food prices driven up by inflation, which has been hovering at 40-year highs.

Share with The Post: What’s one way you’ve felt the impact of inflation?

Because consumer spending accounts for two-thirds of the U.S. economy, policymakers and economists have been closely monitoring for signs of a cool-down. The Federal Reserve has been raising interest rates this year, in part, to achieve that end. On Wednesday, the central bank raised its benchmark rate a fourth time to ease inflation, which rose 9.1 percent in June. But there are also fears that a more substantial consumer pullback could tip the economy closer to a recession.

On Thursday, the BEA reported that gross domestic product fell for a second straight quarter, sliding at an annualized 0.9 percent from April to June. That follows the 1.6 percent decline in the three months ended in March. In the past, six months of contraction usually indicated a recession. The official determination is made by a panel of experts, though recessions aren’t typical when unemployment is near record lows.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Loading...