Consumer spending jumps 1.1 percent in June

Consumer spending jumped in June, federal data show, as Americans continue to absorb stubbornly high prices on groceries, gasoline and other staples.
Because consumer spending accounts for two-thirds of the U.S. economy, policymakers and economists have been closely monitoring for signs of a cool-down. The Federal Reserve has been raising interest rates this year, in part, to achieve that end. On Wednesday, the central bank raised its benchmark rate a fourth time to ease inflation, which rose 9.1 percent in June. But there are also fears that a more substantial consumer pullback could tip the economy closer to a recession.
On Thursday, the BEA reported that gross domestic product fell for a second straight quarter, sliding at an annualized 0.9 percent from April to June. That follows the 1.6 percent decline in the three months ended in March. In the past, six months of contraction usually indicated a recession. The official determination is made by a panel of experts, though recessions aren’t typical when unemployment is near record lows.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
