BP profits highest in 14 years, raking in $8.5B as consumers feel gas pump pinch

LONDON — Oil giant BP has reported a record profit of $8.5 billion for its second quarter on Tuesday, its highest in 14 years. It comes as consumers around the world are feeling the hurt of decades-high inflation coupled with a cost of living crisis, and in particular feel the pinch at the gas pump where prices have soared. Earlier this year the national average gas price in the United States skyrocketed over $5 dollar a gallon for the first time, AAA reported, although prices are now dropping.

BP’s second quarter results, up from $6.2 billion in the first quarter, were driven by “strong” refining margins, “continuing exceptional oil trading performance” and higher fuel prices, the company said in a statement. A surge in global demand and the war in Ukraine have been key factors sending consumer prices climbing, in turn directly increasing the company’s profits.

“Today’s results show that bp continues to perform while transforming,” CEO Bernard Looney said in a statement. “We do this by providing the oil and gas the world needs today — while at the same time, investing to accelerate the energy transition.”

As a result of the record profits, the company said it would boost dividend payments by 10 percent, to 6.006 cents per ordinary share, more than it had previously expected. “This increase reflects the underlying performance and cash generation of the business,” the company said.

BP said it expects oil and gas prices to remain high into the third quarter “due to ongoing disruption to Russian supply” and “reduced levels of spare capacity.” The geopolitical outlook has also led to a lack of European gas supply that is “heavily dependent on Russian pipeline flows,” which are expected to keep prices “elevated.”

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has upended global energy markets, as Western countries seek to punish Russia by cutting off its energy sales. With less oil and gas in the market, prices have soared. Lingering disruptions from the coronavirus pandemic have also contributed to rising costs and higher profits for the fossil fuel companies.

“BP’s expecting higher oil prices to continue into the third quarter and whilst that’s not good news for consumers, who are battling with higher energy and petrol prices already, it’s good news for cash flows,” said equity analyst Matt Britzman of financial services company Hargreaves Lansdown in a statement. “Markets reacted favourably to what was a set of results that beat estimates across pretty much all metrics,” he added.

With its headquarters in London, BP also pointed to its offshore work in Brazil, Indonesia and Canada as part of its “resilient hydrocarbons” operations globally.

Chief Financial Officer Murray Auchincloss said “bp continues to build a track record of delivery against its disciplined financial frame,” in the report. “We are investing with discipline to advance our strategy; and we are delivering on our commitment to shareholder distributions — raising our dividend by 10% and announcing a further $3.5 billion share buyback.”

Blockbuster profits for the second quarter were also reported by oil giants Shell, Chevron and Exxon Mobil last week, which along with BP’s results bring the profit tally for major western oil and gas companies to almost $60 billion, according to Reuters.

President Biden has accused U.S. oil giants of capitalizing on the tight circumstances. Speaking at the Port of Los Angeles in June he said: “Exxon made more money than God this year.” The company pushed back, admonishing his administration for its attempts, “to criticize, and at times vilify, our industry,” as oil companies deny their policies are keeping prices artificially high.

In May, Britain’s government announced a 25 percent windfall tax on the profits of oil and gas firms that would be used to assist low-income “vulnerable” households struggling with a sharp spike in the cost of living. A similar tax has been mulled by lawmakers in the United States but would be unlikely to pass in a divided Senate.

While you were feeling pain at the pump, Shell, Exxon, and Chevron raked in $46 BILLION in profits over the last three months and said they would spend up to $47 billion on stock buybacks after spending $18.8 billion so far this year. Yes, it’s time for a windfall profits tax. — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) July 29, 2022

British lawmaker and opposition finance minister Rachel Reeves criticized BP’s profits, tweeting: “People are worried sick about energy prices rising again in the autumn, but yet again we see eye-watering profits for oil and gas producers.”

Anger is also expected in some quarters of the United States as consumers feel price hikes across the board with rising costs of food, gas, rent and medical care. Economic head winds are also making the outlook precarious for millions of households, warn financial analysts, making record corporate profits such as BP’s likely hard to swallow.

