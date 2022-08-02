D.C. townhouses away from the ‘hustle and bustle’

Gift Article Share

Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Eighty townhouses are making a big splash in a quiet spot in Northeast Washington’s Michigan Park neighborhood. The site was once part of the St. Joseph’s Seminary grounds, said Nadia Purvis, sales manager for EYA, the marketing agent for JO Associates LLC. Purvis said EYA worked with the Josephites and the D.C. Historic Preservation Review Board to secure a protective historic landmark designation for the seminary. Some of the grounds around the seminary have been set aside as publicly available open space, including a new neighborhood playground.

Most of the townhouses have already been sold. Ten “affordable,” income-restricted townhouses have been made available through the D.C. inclusionary zoning program.

There are two floor plans available. The Buchanan starts at $824,900 for 1,610 square feet and a two-car garage. The Buchanan 2 starts at $988,760 for 2,010 square feet, a private backyard and a reserved parking space on the street, not in a garage. Both types have three levels with three or four bedrooms, two or three bathrooms and a powder room (half-bath). Neither has a basement; both offer an optional rooftop terrace.

Adam and Jessica Vicks have been living with their year-old daughter in a new Michigan Park townhouse since May. They bought a condo in 16th Street Heights in Northwest Washington in 2019 and sold it less than two years later after learning that a baby was on the way, said Adam, who is 38 and a program manager for a tech firm.

They had no trouble selling the condo, Adam said. (“This was during the height of the real estate bubble, so our home was only on the market for a few days,” he said.) But the townhouse wasn’t ready when the condo sold, and the family stayed with relatives in Bowie, Md., until it was.

Adam was already familiar with Michigan Park. He said he grew up in the neighborhood and has family there. He and Jessica, who is 33 and works as a program manager in financial services, knew what they wanted, he said. “We wanted a place in the city, but away from all the hustle and bustle,” he said. “We also wanted a family-friendly neighborhood where our daughter could grow up around lots of kids her age.”

The townhouse community’s appeal to families is helped by the playground and 2½ acres of gardens and other green space. The townhouses offer traditional styling on the outside, including porches, gables and cornices that fit in with the surrounding housing. The modern interiors have open-concept floor plans and contemporary finishes.

The Vicks family chose the Buchanan 2 floor plan for the extra space and quickly settled into the new digs. Adam described Michigan Park as “like a hidden gem” and remarked that it is “only a stone’s throw from all the action, but with all the serenity of the suburbs.” He also said many young families were moving into the community, “which is a wonderful thing for our family and especially for our daughter.”

The family, he said, has “only been here a few months, but for me it feels like I never left.”

Schools: Bunker Hill Elementary, Brookland Middle, Dunbar High

Transit: The Brookland-CUA Metrorail station (on the Red line) is about a mile southwest and the Fort Totten Metrorail station (on the Red, Yellow and Green lines) is about a mile northwest.

Nearby: Josephite Seminary Park, Michigan Park Community Playground, Providence Urgent Care Center, Turkey Thicket Recreation Center, Catholic University.

The Townhomes at Michigan Park

1201 Allison St. NE, Washington, D.C. 20017.

The 80-townhouse development still has units available to purchase. Starting prices range from $824,900 to $988,760.

Builder: JO Associates LLC

Features: The townhouses have wide-plank flooring, open-concept floor plans, European-style kitchens with an island, quartz countertops and stainless-steel appliances. Main bathrooms have quartz vanity tops and a water closet with elongated bowl.

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 3 to 4 / 2.5 to 3.5

Square-footage: 1,610 to 2,010

Homeowners association fee: $150 a month

View model: Schedule private model home tour online at https://www.eya.com/townhomes/washington-dc/michigan-park/contact-us.

