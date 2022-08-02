Installing a floor is harder than you think. Here’s how to do it right.

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

When you watch a home renovation show on TV, every project looks easy. Knocking down walls may look like the most fun, but that can be one of the more dangerous projects to take on if you don’t know what you’re doing. Painting is probably one of the easiest options. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight But what about replacing your floors?

It seems like that could be a relatively simple process with a big result, especially if you’re only doing one room rather than your whole house. We sought advice from Chuck Khiel, senior vice president of Fred Home Improvement in Bethesda; and Annie Elliott, owner of Annie Elliott Design in Washington. Both responded via email, and their responses were edited.

What are the biggest mistakes homeowners make when trying to DIY a new floor?

Khiel: One of the biggest mistakes we see homeowners make is not thinking the project all the way through. They either do not have the right tools or the knowledge to complete the task. Or something occurs with the floor that they did not factor in and they get stuck with not knowing what to do.

Which flooring types are easiest to work with? Which are best to avoid for a DIY?

Khiel: The luxury vinyl snap lock or click locking floor are fairly easy to install. Tile floors are the best to avoid. Too many things can go wrong.

Does the flooring type depend on the room? What else goes into choosing the right flooring to DIY?

Khiel: Flooring types can be dependent on what the room might be used for, but the size of the room does not matter. Certainly, things like maintenance should come into play when considering use of the room. Another factor is durability. Some floors just hold up better to pet claws and kids’ toys than others.

Elliott: Offices need tight, flatweave rugs or carpeting so chairs can roll over them easily. Wall-to-wall carpeting is terrific, but it’s a commitment. Carpet tiles are a fantastic alternative. They’re not inexpensive, but you can install them yourself, they don’t damage the floor and you can replace individual tiles if one gets stained.

I installed “Fedora” FLOR tiles in my office by myself, and I love them. The office was already furnished, so my method was to move furniture out of one corner and start laying tiles there, then once I had a few rows down, I’d move furniture onto that part and keep going. The great thing about carpet tiles is that you can install them almost wall-to-wall without a lot of trimming. I laid the floor tiles straight, starting approximately one-inch from the wall, but since the walls are crooked, sometimes one inch of floor is revealed, sometimes a half-inch, sometimes two inches, but it looks terrific — very intentional — and I didn’t have to cut each tile to fit snugly against the wall.

Some people are hesitant to install hardwood floors in kitchens. Don’t be! First, if the rest of the house has hardwood floors, continuing them into the kitchen provides nice continuity. Second, a medium stain doesn’t show crumbs and spills — you’ll clean up eventually, but your kitchen won’t look horrible until then. (Dirt practically glows on white or light floors, and dark floors show every speck of dust.) And third, a glass or plate will have a fighting chance of survival if you drop it on a wood floor. If your floor is ceramic tile, forget it.

What tools do you need to install new flooring?

Khiel: The type of tools needed depends directly on the type of flooring being installed. Luxury vinyl floors may just need a razor knife and a tape measure. Tile floors may need a wet saw, grinder and trowels. You may need several different types of saws to install wood floors.

How do you make sure you measure correctly?

Khiel: Typically, you would measure the length times the width to get the square footage, then add 10 percent. Tile, depending on the pattern, might require adding 20 percent (for diagonal patterns).

Any other tips to upgrade your flooring?

Khiel: I know you can learn many things on YouTube, but some floor installations simply require someone of a certain skill set for the project to go smoothly. For a DIY flooring project, you really need to consider the ins and outs, as best you can, before attempting the project.

Elliott: If you have a 60-year-old house with original wood floors, chances are high that you can’t refinish it: The floors have probably been sanded so many times that the nail heads are showing. If you don’t want to replace it, painting the floor is a viable option. I was utterly charmed when I walked into a house with a floor painted in a checkerboard pattern: dark green and the original natural wood, with a coating of polyurethane over the whole thing.

Painting the floor a single color is an option, too, of course, and it’s a much easier project to tackle yourself. White, light gray and light blue are fantastic color options for a country house or informal space. Super dark blue or dark green floors create a more formal look, but I cannot lie: Painted floors will not look as formal as stained wood — unless your house is in Colonial Williamsburg, that is. Painted floors look quite refined there.

