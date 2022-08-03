Boeing workers ratify 3-year contract, averting strike

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Unionized Boeing workers at three St. Louis-area factories voted in favor of the company's latest contract offer Wednesday, averting a strike that threatened to paralyze the company's production of crucial military hardware.

A strike by roughly 2,500 members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers District 837 would have commenced at midnight had the vote gone against the three-year deal.

The Machinists rejected the last contract offer on July 25, citing retirement benefits. That proposal had included a 10 percent 401(k) match from the company, but workers said that paled in comparison with the pension plans it used to offer. The new deal includes an $8,000 lump sum payment that can be deferred into an employee’s 401(k) plan, and a 14 percent general wage increase.

“At the end of the day, that is what the impending strike was about. Congratulations to IAM District 837 members for standing strong in achieving an agreement that is more fair and just,” Steve Galloway, who is Midwest territory general vice president at IAM.

A Boeing spokesman said the company is “pleased with the outcome of the vote and we look forward to our future here in the St. Louis area.”

The St. Louis-area factories are part of Boeing’s Arlington, Va.-based defense, space and security unit, whose work is considered “critical” to national security. They military aircraft including the F-15 Eagle and F-18 Hornet fighter jets, the T-7 Red Hawk training jet and the MQ-25 refueling drone.

Those programs collectively generated about $3.5 billion in 2022 revenue for Boeing, according to an analysis by Jefferies investment bank, making up a sizable chunk of Boeing’s $25.7 billion-a-year defense business.

