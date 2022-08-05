Employers added 528,000 jobs in July more than doubling expectations

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The hot labor market continued to show rapid growth in July, with employers adding 528,000 jobs, despite fears of a recession. The unemployment rate edged down to 3.5 percent, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. In July, the labor market continued to show stunning growth that afforded workers historic wage gains and more leverage at their jobs.

While employment in leisure and hospitality led July gains with 96,000 jobs added, huge pick ups were seen across a broad spectrum of categories. Professional and business services had 89,000 jobs added, with gains in architectural and engineering services, technical consulting, and scientific research and development. Health care picked up 70,000 jobs, primarily in health care services and hospitals and nursing facilities. Jobs also grew in government, construction, manufacturing and even mining.

“This is a job market that just won’t quit," said Becky Frankiewicz, president of the ManpowerGroup North America. “The economic indicators are signaling caution, yet American employers are signaling confidence. The economy is in a tug-of-war between risk and resilience. The empowered worker is still calling the shots.”

The July jobs report showed little signs of cooling off, proving to be a pillar of strength for an economy facing strong head winds. Other indicators, especially inflation at 40-year highs and six months of negative economic growth paint a less rosy picture. The financial markets have lost trillions of dollars in value this year, and one measure of consumer sentiment hit a record low in June.

Economists have worried that as the Fed continues to raise rates, and borrowing becomes more expensive for households and companies, workers may have less leverage in the job market than they did earlier this year. Also, economists have feared that higher interest rates could lead to a wave layoffs.

But it’s hard to have a recession with such stellar job growth.

Most workers in the private sector are seeing wage increases wiped out by inflation, and a record number of Americans have taken on two full-time jobs. Government employees, whose wages lag behind the rest of the workforce, are suffering even more from inflated prices of gas, food and housing.

The number of Americans quitting their jobs remains high, although lower than its peak earlier this year. A record number of workers quit their jobs over the past year, in a phenomenon known as the Great Resignation, as a hot labor market spurred by the pandemic afforded workers increased leverage to demand higher wages and better conditions, particularly in the leisure and hospitality sectors. While data suggests that this trend is also softening, the quits rate remains at a 20-year high.

Elenna Geffrard, a case manager in developmental human services, recently gave her notice to her employer in New York because she found a better-paying job doing the same thing elsewhere with a lighter caseload.

“I’m quitting because I’m wiped out, and they gave us more cases to take care of,” Geffrard said. “I have 40 cases to monitor. In my new job, I’m getting paid more and only have 20 cases.”

It wasn’t easy to find a new job, Geffrard said. She applied to roughly 40 over the past year before she got her offer last week.

Job openings also slowed in June compared with previous months, with notable declines in retail and wholesale trade, as consumer demand has shifted away from goods toward services such as dining out, going to the movies and travel.

The number of layoffs reported in June remained constant, despite growing media reports of job losses in the tech, advertising and health-care sectors. In June, the information sector, which includes tech, saw its layoff rate jump from 0.9 percent to 1.3 percent. Netflix, MasterClass and Coinbase cut hundreds of employees in June. Most employers, though, appear to be holding on to their workers. Plus, workers who lose their jobs appear to be finding new positions quickly.

“There’s no doubt that some employers have just come off of a time when labor markets were unusually tight, so they may be reluctant to lay people off as they would have before this period of labor shortages,” Groshen said.

Geneva Tucker, a research analyst in Kansas City, Kan., was laid off in May by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment because of budget cuts. Tucker has since applied to roughly 200 research jobs with no luck.

“Initially I was looking for similar work, but it hasn’t been an easy process,” said Tucker, who has a degree in microbiology. “At this point, I’m just trying to apply to any jobs that my experience is relevant to that can pay a decent amount.”

Two months out of work, she is just now getting unemployment benefits and barely scraping by. She has even cut back on staple groceries.

“It’s a real struggle to make ends meet at all,” Tucker said. “When gas is $5 a gallon, it’s really hard to drive to job interviews because I can’t afford gas. It seems extremely unfair to have all this experience and my degree and get to this point where I’m struggling day to day.”

