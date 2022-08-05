Crypto ‘bridge’ Nomad offers 10 percent bounty in $190 million hack

Crypto start-up Nomad is offering 10 percent bounties to retrieve as much as the $190 million in digital currency seized by hackers this week, the company announced in a Twitter post .

Nomad posted the address to its crypto wallet and said anyone who returns at least 90 percent of the stolen funds will be considered a “white hat” — hackers who work with companies to probe their networks, in some cases taking payment in exchange for pointing out security flaws. It also promised not to pursue legal action against these people, while emphasizing its commitment to recoup stolen funds one way or another.