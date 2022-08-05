The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Crypto ‘bridge’ Nomad offers 10 percent bounty in $190 million hack

August 5, 2022 at 10:01 a.m. EDT
A pedestrian walks past signage for ethereum and bitcoin in Hong Kong in 2021. Nomad, a so-called crypto bridge, is offering 10 percent bounties to recoup upward of $190 million in tokens seized by hackers, the company announced this week. (Paul Yeung/Bloomberg)
Crypto start-up Nomad is offering 10 percent bounties to retrieve as much as the $190 million in digital currency seized by hackers this week, the company announced in a Twitter post.

Nomad posted the address to its crypto wallet and said anyone who returns at least 90 percent of the stolen funds will be considered a “white hat” — hackers who work with companies to probe their networks, in some cases taking payment in exchange for pointing out security flaws. It also promised not to pursue legal action against these people, while emphasizing its commitment to recoup stolen funds one way or another.

“Nomad is continuing to work with its community, law enforcement and blockchain analysis firms to ensure all funds are returned,” the company wrote.

A vulnerability in Nomad’s code allowed hackers to make off with nearly $190 million worth of tokens. More than $22 million had been recovered as of Friday morning, according to the blockchain analysis platform Etherscan.

Nomad functions as a so-called blockchain bridge, which allows users to swap cryptocurrency from one blockchain to another. The attack was known as a “free-for-all” because the original hacker’s code allowed anyone to copy it, opening the floodgates for anyone to join the fray.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

