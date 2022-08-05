Crypto ‘bridge’ Nomad offers 10 percent bounty in $190 million hack

Crypto start-up Nomad is offering 10 percent bounties to retrieve as much as the $190 million in digital currency seized by hackers this week, the company announced in a Twitter post.
“Nomad is continuing to work with its community, law enforcement and blockchain analysis firms to ensure all funds are returned,” the company wrote.
A vulnerability in Nomad’s code allowed hackers to make off with nearly $190 million worth of tokens. More than $22 million had been recovered as of Friday morning, according to the blockchain analysis platform Etherscan.
Nomad functions as a so-called blockchain bridge, which allows users to swap cryptocurrency from one blockchain to another. The attack was known as a “free-for-all” because the original hacker’s code allowed anyone to copy it, opening the floodgates for anyone to join the fray.
This is a developing story and will be updated.