One-bedroom condo in D.C.’s Columbia Heights lists for $365,000

While plenty of people aspire to live in the nation’s capital, owning property in the city can be an expensive proposition, especially in popular neighborhoods such as Columbia Heights.
For example, the condo at 1451 Park Rd. NW #210 is priced at $365,000. The monthly condo fee is $315, and annual property taxes are $2,676.
The condo fee includes water, trash and snow removal, maintenance of common grounds, insurance, reserves and a bike room. The unit doesn’t come with parking, but there are parking options available in the neighborhood. The condo has central air conditioning, and pets are allowed.
Across the street from the condo building is the Columbia Heights Plaza, and the Columbia Heights Metro stop is a block away. Shops including Target, Giant, Best Buy and Bed Bath & Beyond are nearby, along with both the Columbia Heights and Mount Pleasant farmers markets.
Restaurants and nightlife are available in the neighborhood as well as in Mount Pleasant and Adams Morgan, both less than one mile from the condo. More restaurants, shops and nightlife are accessible a little more than one mile south on 14th Street NW.
Built in 1930, the 567-square-foot renovated condo has one bedroom and one bathroom. The condo includes an open floor plan with high ceilings in all the rooms, a tray ceiling in the living and dining area, hardwood floors, and large windows throughout the unit. The white kitchen has Shaker cabinets, stainless-steel appliances and a subway tile backsplash. The bedroom includes a nook to use as a home office. This condo has a combination washer and dryer and comes with a basement storage unit.
Assigned schools include Tubman Elementary, Columbia Heights Educational Campus and Cardozo High.
