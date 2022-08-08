Treasury penalizes crypto service that laundered funds for North Koreans

The Treasury Department issued sanctions Monday against a cryptocurrency service that has allowed North Korean hackers and others to launder billions of dollars worth of digital tokens stolen in virtual heists.
“Despite public assurances otherwise, Tornado Cash has repeatedly failed to impose effective controls designed to stop it from laundering funds for malicious cyber actors on a regular basis and without basic measures to address its risks,” Brian Nelson, Treasury’s undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence, said in a statement. “Treasury will continue to aggressively pursue actions against mixers that launder virtual currency for criminals and those who assist them.”
The sanctions mark the Biden administration’s second such move targeting a mixer. In May, it issued sanctions against a program called Blender, which like Tornado Cash was used by the Lazarus Group, a cybercriminal gang that international investigators have said is a key funding source for the North Korean weapons program.
This is a developing story and will be updated.