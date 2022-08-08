Treasury penalizes crypto service that laundered funds for North Koreans

The service, Tornado Cash, is what is known as a mixer, and it pools digital assets to obscure their ownership. Since its launch in 2019, the program laundered more than $7 billion in digital assets, according to the Treasury Department.

The Treasury Department issued sanctions Monday against a cryptocurrency service that has allowed North Korean hackers and others to launder billions of dollars worth of digital tokens stolen in virtual heists.

“Despite public assurances otherwise, Tornado Cash has repeatedly failed to impose effective controls designed to stop it from laundering funds for malicious cyber actors on a regular basis and without basic measures to address its risks,” Brian Nelson, Treasury’s undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence, said in a statement. “Treasury will continue to aggressively pursue actions against mixers that launder virtual currency for criminals and those who assist them.”