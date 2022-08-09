Apartments in mixed-use development in College Park begin leasing

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A new mixed-use development, including a two-building apartment complex, is now leasing in downtown College Park, Md., less than a mile from the College Park Metro station and the University of Maryland campus. Located at 7150 Baltimore Ave., Aster includes 61,000 square feet of retail space along with green space and 393 apartments.

Aster will include a Trader Joe’s grocery store, Crunch Fitness, Roots Natural Kitchen, Bandit Taco, Joint Chiropractic, Inspire Nail and AllCare, a family medicine and urgent care center.

The two apartment buildings are connected by a glass-walled skybridge with individual workspaces and co-working lounges. Building amenities include a fitness center, clubroom, TV lounge, game room and an outdoor swimming pool surrounded by a landscaped courtyard with gardens and grill areas. Residents will also have concierge services, package lockers, bike storage, a pet spa and garage parking.

Aster will have artwork displayed from local artists that complement the development’s biophilic design, which includes a connection to nature through greenery, natural materials and natural light. Monthly community activities will be organized for residents.

The project is developed by Bozzuto in partnership with Terrapin Development and Willard Retail. Residents can sign up for Bozzuto’s “away from home” service for plant care, cat care and in-unit package deliveries.

The apartments have sustainable wood flooring, quartz counters in the kitchen and bathrooms, stainless-steel appliances, tile backsplashes, custom center islands, light wood-tone cabinets and a washer and dryer. Some units have balconies.

Available apartments range from a one bedroom with one bathroom and 757 square feet that rents for $2,180 to a three bedroom with two bathrooms and 1,373 square feet that rents for $3,845.

