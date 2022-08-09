Single-family houses in quaint King George, Va.

Gift Article Share

Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Buyers looking for a new single-family house in a small-town setting not too far from Fredericksburg, Va., might want to sample the charms of the Eden View development in King George. King George, the seat of King George County, is about 20 miles east of Fredericksburg, a little more than 60 miles south of D.C. and about 10 miles west of the Potomac River.

The Eden View builder, Westbrooke Homes, has plans for 33 single-family houses, with three ready for immediate delivery and four more under construction. Move-ins are expected to continue for the next nine to 12 months.

The houses occupy one-acre lots, and there are plenty of options to choose from, said Holly Lane, community sales manager. “We have nine models, each with three exterior elevations [facades],” Lane said. “The architectural features have a Craftsman feel” — including shake siding and board and batten siding — “all accented in a variety of paired color schemes available to personalize each home.”

Interior fixtures and finishes are chosen at the design and sales center.

Advertisement

Base prices range from $433,900 to $585,900. Square-footage ranges from 1,623 to 3,100. Eden View offers one- and two-story houses, including two-story houses arranged for single-level living. All the models come with a two-car garage and an unfinished basement with a three-piece plumbing rough-in for a full bathroom.

Dan and Colleen Hogan went with a two-story house, a Dunmore model, with 2,288 square feet, three bedrooms and three bathrooms. “We really liked the open floor plan,” Dan said, “including the morning room with a nice view of the yard and the loft on the second floor that we can use as a common area for the kids.”

The Hogans rented a place at the Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division — located on the Potomac River and a major employer in the county — for three years before moving to Eden View in early August. Dan, 48, said he is a retired naval officer who works as a government scientist. He said Colleen, 45, is a former prekindergarten teacher who sells homemade pies through her small baking business.

Advertisement

“We were renting to give ourselves a chance to get a feel for the area and make sure we wanted to stay here,” Dan said. “Once we knew we wanted to put down roots in King George, we made the jump into homeownership.”

The Hogans kept an eye on the market for a while and, then, struck quickly, Dan said. “Eden View,” he said, “had the right balance of everything we were looking for.”

King George is a bit off the beaten trail, but that’s what some buyers are looking for. “King George has a small-town feel,” Lane said. “This quaint, yet growing community offers abundant recreational opportunities. King George is bordered by the Potomac and Rappahannock rivers as well as the Chesapeake Bay.”

Schools: Potomac Elementary, King George Middle, King George High

Transit: Residents have easy access to state Routes 301 and 3.

Advertisement

Nearby: Dahlgren Railroad Heritage Trail, Caledon State Park, Northern Virginia Gun Club, Fredericksburg, Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division.

Eden View

9279 Eden Drive, King George, Va. 22485

A total of 33 houses are planned, with three ready for immediate delivery and four under construction. Base prices range from $433,900 to $585,900.

Builder: Westbrooke Homes

Features: The houses have eight-foot-high ceilings, flat-panel cabinets and stainless-steel sink and refrigerator in the kitchen and cultured marble vanity tops in bathrooms.

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 2 to 6 / 2 to 5

Square-footage: 1,623 to 3,100

Homeowners association fee: $140 per quarter

View model: Scheduled appointments or walk-ins available Saturday through Monday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Virtual self-guided tours are also available upon request.

Sales: Holly Lane, Holly@Westbrooke-Homes.com, 540-899-2333

GiftOutline Gift Article