Affordable offerings draw young families to Loudoun community

When asked why they chose to live in Loudoun Valley Estates in Ashburn, Va., many residents echoed a similar answer: the affordability and quality of the homes in a prime location. “We’re centrally located in Ashburn where everything is close enough,” said Lisa Moore, a resident of Loudoun Valley Estates since 2018.

After her husband transitioned from active duty to the U.S. Army Reserve, Moore said, they wanted to live in Northern Virginia for employment opportunities. “We needed to be as close to Washington, D.C., as we could afford but also near really good schools for our three young kids,” she said.

Loudoun Valley Estates checked all their boxes, Moore said, especially given the planned Ashburn Metro station, about three miles away, for access to the nation’s capital.

Because of its location off Loudoun County Parkway and Ryan Road, the neighborhood is a quick drive to the rural west via Route 50 as well as to the commercial east via Route 7. “For us, it’s the perfect combination of good schools and city living but also having the option to experience the country,” Moore said. “It’s the best of both worlds.”

Moore’s family lives in one of the 235 townhouses in Loudoun Valley Estates, many of which are rentals and include a notable feature: yard space. “In the area, this community seems like the last to provide any significant yard space for a townhome,” Moore said.

When Sasank Melanathuru was house-hunting in 2018 for his growing family, he couldn’t find a larger home in Herndon, their former place of residence, that was in their price range, he said.

The large lot sizes in Loudoun Valley Estates, which provide enough space that the homes are not too close to one another, drew him in, Melanathuru said. “You don’t really find lot sizes like this anymore here,” he said.

Throughout the community, there are 476 single-family homes available on quarter-acre lots, half-acre lots and lots one acre or larger.

Constructed in the early 2000s by Toll Brothers, the traditional brick-front properties positioned alongside sidewalks and wide streets were “built really well,” Melanathuru said.

An added value is the well-maintained open space and greenery. “There are a lot of mature trees here,” Melanathuru said. “I have nine trees on my lawn alone, and I’m planning to add more.”

Unique to Loudoun Valley Estates is Lyndora Park, a 17-acre dog-friendly Loudoun County Parks, Recreation and Community Services facility in the community with a picnic area and land for football, soccer, lacrosse, baseball and softball.

Additional amenities available to families in Loudoun Valley Estates include a fitness center, three tennis courts, two clubhouses, three tot lots and two outdoor pools.

The Loudoun Valley Estates Torpedoes summer swim team is fun for kids, Melanathuru said, including his 11-year-old daughter.

Other nearby resources include the Brambleton Regional Park and Golf Course, about 3.5 miles west of Loudoun Valley Estates, and the Brambleton Town Center, which features a Regal Cinemas movie theater, a Onelife Fitness facility, several restaurants and a Harris Teeter grocery store.

Development has continued in the area through the creation of adjacent neighborhoods such as Loudoun Valley II and Loudoun Valley Estates III, each with their own homeowners associations. The trails winding throughout Loudoun Valley Estates, including Broad Run Trail, allow residents to walk to these neighboring communities.

On summer nights, it’s not unusual to see families enjoying the warm weather during an evening stroll and kids riding their bikes before gathering for a game of basketball on one of the cul-de-sacs.

The HOA has been able to build a strong community through events, said Ratnarajah Kularajah, HOA president since 2021 and resident of Loudoun Valley Estates since 2003.

Prior to covid-19, everything from an end-of-summer concert with a band and food trucks to large Diwali “Festival of Lights” functions have taken place.

Recently, residents got the chance to reunite for a wine tour in Leesburg sponsored by the HOA in June. Plans for future events, such as a fall “Return to School” party for the kids, are in the works, Kularajah said.

The HOA fees are around $148 for single-family homes and $166 for townhouses.

Living there: Loudoun Valley Estates is bordered by Loudoun County Parkway and Ryan Road to the north, Unison Knoll Circle to the west, Scattersville Gap Terrace to the east, and Loudoun Valley II to the south. A parcel of land to the west of the community is also officially Loudoun Valley Estates but is under a conservation easement.

According to Michelina Queri, a real estate agent from MQ & Associates, there are six homes for sale in Loudoun Valley Estates, ranging from a three-bedroom townhouse with two full bathroom and two half bathrooms for $639,900 to a four-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bathroom detached home at $1,128,800. In the past 12 months, 35 homes have sold in Loudoun Valley Estates. The average sales price was $937,087, and the average rent price for a townhouse was $2,822. Prices ranged from $583,000 for a three-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bathroom townhouse to $1,850,000 for a five-bedroom detached house with five full bathroom and three half bathrooms.

Schools: Stone Hill Middle and Rock Ridge High. Students on the east side of Loudoun County Parkway in Loudoun Valley Estates go to Moorefield Station Elementary; those on the west side go to Legacy Elementary.

Transit: The Broadlands Park and Ride, Loudoun Station Park and Ride and Brambleton Park and Ride are all within four miles of Loudoun Valley Estates. Dulles International Airport is about six miles away. The Wiehle-Reston Metro station on the Silver Line is about 10 miles away, and the future Ashburn Metro station complex is about three miles away. The community is a short drive from Route 7 and Route 267 (Dulles Greenway).

