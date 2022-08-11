New apartments open at the Wharf

Placeholder while article actions load

The redevelopment of Washington Channel waterfront in Southwest has brought music venues, restaurants, shops, marinas, piers, parks and activities to the Wharf, which continues to add housing options. The Tides, a new apartment building by Hoffman-Madison Waterfront, the development partnership behind the Wharf, will add 13,000 square feet of additional retail space on the ground floor along with 255 apartments to the neighborhood. The ground level will include a restaurant and a branch of the Goddard School, an early education provider.

Designed by ODA New York with a geometric design that steps backward and forward to resemble tidal water, the building is the only rental at the Wharf that includes waterfront terraces. Three penthouse units in the building have private terraces and 73 of the apartments have private outdoor spaces.

The 12-story building includes market-rate units ranging from $2,149 for a 486-square-foot studio to $8,392 for a 964-square-foot one-bedroom penthouse with two bathrooms. A two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit with 1,259 square feet rents for $5,270. The Tides also has apartments reserved for households with 30 percent, 60 percent, 100 percent and 120 percent of median family income, which is $142,300 for 2022.

Advertisement

Apartment amenities include open floor plans, floor-to-ceiling windows, flooring that resembles wood, stainless-steel appliances, quartz counters, rolling kitchen islands, ceramic tile backsplashes, and washers and dryers.

Building amenities include a fitness and wellness center with a yoga studio, a lounge with a two-sided fireplace, wet bar, TV and seating areas; a second lounge with a fireplace and games that opens to a terrace with waterfront views and space for grilling, dining and relaxing; co-working areas and a conference room with space for private calls.

Residents will also have access to concierge services, a self-service package room, a complimentary coffee and tea bar, and a parking garage with electric vehicle charging stations.

For more information about the Tides, click here.

GiftOutline Gift Article