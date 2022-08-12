States with the most (and fewest!) childless couples

We could have predicted the states in which couples are most likely to have children. Utah leads the list — only 14 percent of couples ages 35 to 45 go childless — followed by Plains states such as Nebraska, Minnesota, North Dakota and Iowa, according to our analysis of Census Bureau data from 2019 and 2020.

But the most childless jurisdictions are bewildering. What principle unites D.C., Vermont, Florida, Hawaii, Maine, West Virginia, Nevada and Oregon?

We can almost exclude D.C. as an outlier — as the urban core of a major metropolis, it has more in common with places like San Francisco, Manhattan or Boston than it does most states, as demographer Ken Johnson of the University of New Hampshire points out. But what about that odd grab bag of childless states?

Our first instinct was education. The more educated the head of the household, the more likely a couple will be childless. That could explain D.C., where most people have a bachelor’s degree and almost a third have a postgraduate degree. It also applies to Vermont and Colorado, both in the top 10 most-educated states. But it doesn’t explain Maine, West Virginia, Florida or Nevada.

There must be another factor. We asked Johnson, who spends much of his time thinking about population growth and the factors that influence it. After running the numbers, he ruled out religion — yes, some of the least-childless states tend to have a very high Latter-day Saints population, but the relationship breaks down after that. The most childless states include some of the most Christian (West Virginia) and least Christian (Vermont, Oregon) states, according to Pew Research.

So Johnson zeroed in on age at first marriage, and he’s right: The states with the most childless couples tend be the ones where women get married later. But Johnson said there are probably deeper forces at play — cultural or economic variables, such as the cost of housing, that are simultaneously pushing people to get married later and pushing them to go without children. We just need to figure out what those variables are.

Perhaps recreation plays a role? Leaving aside D.C., many of the most childless states are also in the top 10 for outdoor recreation as a share of the state economy — the exceptions are Oregon, which still ties for 13th, and West Virginia, which tied for a surprising 35th.

Something about high-recreation states seems to attract couples who don’t plan to have kids. Why? Alternatively, maybe you can think of another factor that might be behind the distribution of childlessness? We’d love to hear your suggestions, because we’re kinda stumped.