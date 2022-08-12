Stocks extend rally as cooling inflation ignites hopes for softer Fed

Placeholder while article actions load

U.S. equities jumped on the week after traders saw slower price growth in July for goods and materials as increasing the odds that the Federal Reserve will ease its aggressive interest rate-hiking program. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The S&P 500 index climbed 3.3 percent in the five-day period and closed Friday at 4,280. The benchmark gauge has logged four straight weeks of gains, its longest streak this year. The Nasdaq rose 3.1 percent on the week, and the Dow Jones industrial average jumped 2.9 percent.

The consumer price index last month increased 8.5 percent from a year earlier. Prices were unchanged from the prior month as a decline in gasoline offset soaring food and shelter costs. On Thursday, a key measure of producer prices fell unexpectedly in July for the first time in more than two years, also reflecting a drop in energy costs.

“We shifted from better-than-expected earnings to better-than-expected economic data, and that clearly has been positive,” said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at B. Riley Wealth.

Consumer sentiment rose in early August to a three-month high, though inflation expectations were mixed as consumers slightly boosted their longer-term views while reducing their year-ahead outlook. The inflation slowdown prompted traders to lean toward a 50 basis-point interest rate hike, rather than 75, for the Fed’s September meeting.

San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly told Bloomberg TV on Thursday that she supported a smaller increase but said she has an “open mind” about it.

Elon Musk offloaded $6.9 billion worth of Tesla stock — his biggest sale on record — to accumulate cash in case the billionaire is forced to follow through on an agreement to acquire Twitter. Shares of Walt Disney Co. rose 14 percent in the five-day period, capping their best week since 2009, after the company reported better-than-expected subscriber growth for its streaming service and said it would raise the price of Disney Plus by 38 percent.

Walmart and Target, among the largest retailers issuing profit warnings last month, report earnings this coming week. So do Home Depot, Lowe’s, Ross Stores and TJX.

Retail sales data on Wednesday are expected to reflect a 0.1 percent month-over-month increase for July, according to a Bloomberg survey of economists. Later that day, investors will get minutes from the Fed’s July meeting.

The Treasury will sell 13- and 26-week bills Monday. They yielded 2.64 percent and 3.09 percent in when-issued trading, respectively. The government will also auction four- and eight-week bills, as well as 30-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities, on Thursday.

