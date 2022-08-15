Two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo in Laurel, Md., lists for $249,900

Placeholder while article actions load

For many home buyers, the ability to walk to shops, restaurants and parks tops their wish list for location. But those amenities can often come with a steep price, especially in an expensive housing market like the D.C. region. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight There are exceptions, places where buyers can find a condo or townhouse close to amenities at a reasonable price. The best option for many buyers is Prince George’s County, Md., where home prices are typically lower than in many other areas of the region. The median sales price was $415,000 in Prince George’s County in June, according to Bright MLS.

For example, the condo at 14105 William St. #15-B in the Laurel Lakes community in Laurel, Md., is priced at $249,900. Annual property taxes are $2,907 and monthly condo fees are $394. The condo fee includes common area maintenance, lawn care, trash and snow removal and reserve funds. Pets are allowed.

The Laurel Lakes community is not eligible for FHA financing, but buyers can use a conventional loan or a VA loan to finance their purchase or pay cash.

The condo building is a half-mile from the Laurel Lakes Center, which has shops and restaurants. Parks, a playground and walking trails are nearby. Laurel Town Center, which has more shops and restaurants, is nearly one mile from the condo.

Recently renovated, this 833-square-foot condo has two bedrooms, two bathrooms and a loft. The main living areas have engineered hardwood floors and an open floor plan with vaulted ceilings and large windows. The living room includes a wood-burning fireplace and access to a balcony. The kitchen, which is open to the living room, has stainless-steel appliances, granite counters, a tile backsplash and a breakfast bar.

The loft overlooks the living area and can function as a home office or a play area. The primary bedroom has a private full bathroom, and the second bedroom has access to a full hallway bathroom. The condo has a washer and dryer and includes a one-car garage.

Assigned schools include Vansville Elementary, Martin Luther King Jr. Middle and Laurel High.

