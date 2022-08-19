1912 Cleveland Park house lists for $2.6 million

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Faye Moskowitz knew the moment she stepped into this American Foursquare house in D.C.’s Cleveland Park neighborhood that she wanted it to be her home. “As I heard the story, my mom walked in and just loved the house,” said Elizabeth Korns, Moskowitz’s daughter. “She said, ‘I’ve got to have it.’ ”

It’s no wonder Moskowitz was attracted to the house. Built in 1912 on one of the first streets developed in Cleveland Park, it is one of the grand old houses in the neighborhood. The house is one of three in Cleveland Park designed by architect B. Stanley Simmons. The DC Architects Directory called Simmons “a prolific designer, whose work encompassed a wide variety of styles and building types.”

Distinguished homes for sale in the D.C. region Share Share View Photos View Photos Next Image Cleveland Park house | A spacious, tree-shaded front porch and the large front door, with transom and sidelights, welcomes visitors to the 1912 American Foursquare house. It is listed at just under $2.6 million. (Chris Ellenbogen Photography)

Simmons, who was from Charles County, Md., graduated from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. During his time in Washington, Simmons designed a number of buildings that have become historical landmarks. He designed the National Metropolitan Bank on 15th Street NW, the Jewish Community Center on 16th Street NW, the Fairfax Hotel at 2100 Massachusetts Ave. NW and the Barr Building, the first high-rise office building at Farragut Square. He also designed the Wyoming, a condominium building on Columbia Road NW, which is a registered landmark.

The Moskowitzes bought the house for $37,000 in 1962 when they moved to Washington from Michigan. Jack took a job on Capitol Hill as a staff member of a Senate committee on refugees and escapees. He later worked in the Pentagon as deputy assistant secretary of defense specializing in civil rights and industrial relations. He went on to work for Common Cause and the United Way of America.

Jack, who had bachelor’s and graduate degrees from Wayne State University in Detroit, received a Bachelor of Arts degree in religion from George Washington University when he was in his 70s. When Jack died in 2020, the Moskowitzes had been married for 72 years.

Advertisement

Faye, who married Jack at age 18 and was a mother at 20, came to Washington without a college degree. When she was 35, she enrolled at George Washington University. She began her teaching career at the private Edmund Burke School in Washington, where she became a founding director of the middle school. After receiving a doctorate from GWU, she became a professor at the school, teaching creative writing and Jewish American literature. Faye was granted tenure at 65, and she served as chair of the English department for 12 years.

Faye’s freelance contributions to The Washington Post led to a stint writing a column in the New York Times. The first of her five books, “A Leak in the Heart,” was published in 1985. She died in February at 91.

Her obituary in Washington Jewish Week stated: “As matriarch of the Moskowitz home of 60 years on Highland Place in the District, Faye served host to numerous gatherings and readings. Her commitment to Civil Rights, an end to the War in Vietnam and other causes made her one of the most sought-after ‘hoteliers’ of her generation.”

Advertisement

The seven-bedroom, three-bathroom, 3,850-square-foot house was big enough to accommodate not only the Moskowitzes’ four children but also plenty of guests.

“My parents always opened up their home to anyone,” Korns said. “That was really big, especially during the Vietnam War when people came to protest. … I remember housing people up on our third floor, everywhere, making a big pot of spaghetti for everyone. But through the years, no matter who you were, if you needed a place to stay because you had an internship in D.C. or a relative passing through, my parents always opened their home up.”

The spacious, tree-shaded front porch and the large front door, with transom and sidelights, welcomes visitors to the home. A marker identifies the house as a contributing structure of the Cleveland Park Historic District.

Advertisement

Inside the house, many period features remain. The music room to the left of the foyer has parquet flooring, leaded-glass windows and a floor-to-ceiling mirror surrounded with gilded bas-relief sculptures that are repeated in plaques above the indoor fishpond. Korns said artisans who worked on Washington National Cathedral are believed to have done the plaster work.

The Moskowitzes hired Washington architect Colden “Coke” Florance to add a skylight and a wall of windows in the music room.

A large stone fireplace anchors the living room. The dining room has a coffered ceiling, tall wainscoting with wallpapered panels, and a period chandelier and sconces. The breakfast room, next to the dining room, has ornate leaded-glass windows.

There are four bedrooms and a sleeping porch on the second floor and three more bedrooms on the top level. On the lower level, the basement is unfinished. A former garage, which could fit two cars end to end, is attached to the basement and offers more storage space.

“It was an amazing, awesome place to grow up,” Korns said. “It’s very difficult. It’s very, very emotional” to sell the house.

The house is listed at just under $2.6 million.

$2.6 million

Bedrooms/bathrooms : 7/3

Approximate square-footage : 3,850

Lot size : 0.12 acre

Features : The 1912 American Foursquare house was designed by architect B. Stanley Simmons. Architect Colden “Coke” Florance renovated the music room. Inside the house, many period features remain, including parquet flooring, leaded-glass windows and a sleeping porch on the second floor.

Listing agent: , Washington Fine Properties Margot Wilson , Washington Fine Properties

GiftOutline Gift Article