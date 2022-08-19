Stock rally fizzles after Fed doubles down on inflation fight

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

U.S. equities snapped a four-week winning streak after Federal Reserve officials reiterated their resolve to raise interest rates to stem persistently elevated inflation. The S&P 500 index dropped 1.2 percent in the five-day period and closed Friday at 4,228. The Nasdaq fell 2.6 percent on the week, and the Dow Jones industrial average dipped 0.2 percent.

Wednesday’s retail sales figures showed that consumer spending was flat last month. Declines in auto purchases and gasoline prices probably freed up cash to spend elsewhere; excluding gas and cars, retail sales rose a better-than-expected 0.7 percent.

Later that same day, minutes from the Fed’s July meeting revealed that policymakers remain “highly attentive to inflation risks” and are committed to keeping expectations anchored, while acknowledging the risks of tightening the stance of policy “by more than necessary.” And Thursday, San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly said the central bank should raise interest rates “a little” above 3 percent by the end of the year.

“My fear is that we’ve had one month of relatively positive economic data and some more dovish signals from the Fed coming out of minutes and a lot of investors want to believe that things are getting better,” said Katie Binns, director of fixed income indexes at Morningstar.

Walmart surged the most in almost two years after reporting profits that beat a recently lowered forecast. Competitor Target slipped after missing its own profit forecast in addition to Wall Street’s estimates. Meme-stock favorite Bed Bath & Beyond ended the week down 15 percent after rising more than 400 percent from its July low as billionaire Ryan Cohen sold his stake.

Second-quarter earnings season is drawing to a close, with Zoom Video Communications, Peloton Interactive, Nvidia, Dollar Tree and Macy’s reporting results this coming week.

Fed Chair Jerome H. Powell will address the Kansas City Fed’s annual economic policy symposium at Jackson Hole, Wyo., on Friday. Traders will be looking for clues on the central bank’s path after the red-hot jobs report and cooler-than-expected inflation data split bets on the size of the next rate hike.

The Treasury will sell 13- and 26-week bills Monday. They yielded 2.715 percent and 3.136 percent in when-issued trading, respectively. Some $44 billion of two-year notes will be offered the next day, and $45 billion of five-year notes will be put up on Wednesday. The government also will auction four- and eight-week bills on Thursday.

