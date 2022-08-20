Walmart, largest U.S. private employer, expands abortion coverage for staff

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Walmart is expanding its employee health-care plans to cover more situations in which staffers may seek an abortion, making the nation’s largest private employer the latest to offer enhanced access to reproductive health services after Roe v. Wade was overturned. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Arkansas-based Walmart, which has 1.6 million employees in the United States, said it would cover abortion if there is a risk to the health of the mother and if a fetus was conceived as a result of rape or incest. It will also pay for abortion if there is a miscarriage, a lack of fetal viability or an ectopic pregnancy, when a fetus implants outside the uterus. The company will additionally provide “travel support” for employees and dependents if they require access to a health service covered by Walmart’s insurance plan but there is no viable provider is not within 100 miles of their location.

Walmart’s top human resources officer said in an internal memo that the new benefits are effective immediately.

A trigger ban on abortions — with the exception of when the life of the mother is at risk — took place in Arkansas after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe, which established a fundamental right to the procedure. About 53 percent of Walmart’s employees in the United States are women. It operates more than 2,000 stores in states that have either banned abortion or imposed near-total restrictions on the procedure.

Last year, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R) signed into law the trigger ban on nearly all abortions, though he said that he supports exceptions for rape and incest. There was no immediate reaction to Walmart’s move by senior GOP leaders in Arkansas, though the move was criticized by some antiabortion activists.

Other companies that have offered support to employees seeking to terminate a pregnancy include Walt Disney, which employs some 80,000 people in Florida, a state with a near-total ban on abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. Dick’s Sporting Goods has said it will reimburse employees up to $4,000 in travel expenses to the nearest location where abortion is legal. Lyft and JPMorgan, as well as Walmart competitors Target and CVS, have made similar moves.

Walmart and the Walton family — the descendants of company’s founder and owners of a large stake in the retailer — have a history of supporting conservative causes and politicians. Walmart donated two to three times more to the GOP than the Democratic Party in many electoral cycles before 2008, according to the Open Secrets campaign finance watchdog.

In more recent years, the retail giant and the family have expanded their contributions to include liberal politicians and moderate Republicans. In 2020, the company gave roughly comparable sums to Republican and Democratic politicians; that year, the founding family contributed more to Democratic congressional candidates.

This year’s donations from individual family members to GOP politicians include $17,400 to Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R), who supports abortion rights and recently finished ahead of a candidate backed by former president Donald Trump in a Senate primary. They have also given $250,000 to the Lincoln Project, an anti-Trump Republican group.

Walmart was one of dozens of companies that halted donations to lawmakers who voted against the certification of Joe Biden’s 2020 victory after the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot.

