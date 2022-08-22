Dow sinks more than 600 points as investors fret over Fed’s next move

U.S. stocks tumbled Monday, extending last week’s sell-off, as investors put a spotlight on inflation and interest rate hikes ahead of the Federal Reserve’s annual economic symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyo.
The losses follow a sharp pullback on Friday that broke up the summer rally that had given the S&P 500 four straight weeks of gains. The broad index has climbed 12 percent from its mid-June low point, but is still down 13 percent year-to-date.
Several so-called meme stocks posted sharp losses. Bed Bath & Beyond slid below $10 per share on Monday after two major shareholders liquidated their holdings, erasing most of the August rally that brought it above $25 per share last week. AMC, another Reddit favorite, lost 39 percent on Monday after the owner of Regal Cinemas warned of a potential bankruptcy filing.
Ford shares lost 4.8 percent after the automaker announced plans to lay off thousands of workers as part of its transition to electric vehicles.