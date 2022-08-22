Dow sinks more than 600 points as investors fret over Fed’s next move

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

U.S. stocks tumbled Monday, extending last week’s sell-off, as investors put a spotlight on inflation and interest rate hikes ahead of the Federal Reserve’s annual economic symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyo. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The Dow Jones industrial average slid more than 600 points by midafternoon, a drop of 1.9 percent, while the broader S&P 500 fell 2 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq plummeted nearly 2.4 percent.

The losses follow a sharp pullback on Friday that broke up the summer rally that had given the S&P 500 four straight weeks of gains. The broad index has climbed 12 percent from its mid-June low point, but is still down 13 percent year-to-date.

Several so-called meme stocks posted sharp losses. Bed Bath & Beyond slid below $10 per share on Monday after two major shareholders liquidated their holdings, erasing most of the August rally that brought it above $25 per share last week. AMC, another Reddit favorite, lost 39 percent on Monday after the owner of Regal Cinemas warned of a potential bankruptcy filing.

Ford shares lost 4.8 percent after the automaker announced plans to lay off thousands of workers as part of its transition to electric vehicles.

GiftOutline Gift Article