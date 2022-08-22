Two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo in Fairfax lists for $397,500

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Prospective home buyers, especially first-time ones, have been pinched in recent months by the double whammy of higher mortgage rates and higher home prices. Buyers looking in Fairfax County, Va., for example, face some of the highest home prices in the D.C. region. The median sales price for a home in Fairfax County was $685,000 in June, according to Bright MLS.

For buyers with a maximum budget of $400,000, a condo may be the only option to buy property and begin building equity. For many buyers, a condo also offers the benefit of requiring less home maintenance. However, condo fees add to the monthly cost of buying and must be weighed as part of the purchase decision. Buyers looking for a community with amenities for residents may also appreciate a condo.

For example, the condo at 3851 Aristotle Court #217 in Fairfax is priced at $397,500. Annual taxes are $4,059 and the monthly condo fee is $291.

The condo fee includes access to amenities such as a swimming pool, a fitness center, community rooms, a game room, a playground and a business center. Pets are allowed with some restrictions. The fee also includes a reserved garage parking space, common-area maintenance, trash and snow removal and reserve funds. The community has a security gate.

Built in 2003, the Fairfax Ridge condo is in the town of Fairfax in Fairfax County. The community is close to Interstate 66, Route 29 and Route 50. The Vienna Metro station, Fair Oaks Mall, Fairfax Corner shopping center and Fair Lakes shopping center are all less than five miles from the condo. Multiple grocery stores and other shops are also nearby.

This 1,144-square-foot unit on the second floor has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The condo has hardwood flooring, a living and dining area with a ceiling fan and an open kitchen with white cabinets, granite counters and a center island. The main hallway is large enough to be used as an office, and the building has high-speed fiber optics for internet service. The condo also has a laundry room with a washer and dryer in the unit.

Assigned schools include Waples Mill Elementary, Franklin Middle and Oakton High.

For more information, contact real estate agent Shannon Natale with Pearson Smith Realty at 703-282-1892.

