18-hole golf course is centerpiece of Loudoun’s Stoneleigh community

Lying at the foot of the Blue Ridge Mountains, the Stoneleigh Golf and Country Club community in Round Hill, Va., offers residents seclusion from the commotion of daily life in Loudoun County. “It’s close to Purcellville so you have that town feel, but really it’s remote,” said David Clark, a resident since July 2019 and the homeowners association treasurer. “It’s tucked away. We can sit outside at night, and we can’t hear any traffic.”

Clark said his family moved from Leesburg to Stoneleigh for its “laid-back” and “quaint, rural” atmosphere.

The 18-hole championship golf course of the private Stoneleigh Golf and Country Club weaves naturally between Stoneleigh’s 139 single-family homes. Each home has been custom-built as families have gradually bought up the 150 lots, ranging from one to five acres each, over the past 30 years.

These homes, each with their own architectural style, are enveloped by trees and greenery. Calm ponds cut through the rolling terrain, while small farm buildings and little stone walls — some more than 100 years old — dot the well-maintained landscape.

The private country club, which most residents belong to, Clark said, offers amenities to keep families busy. Alongside golf, there are courts for tennis and pickleball and an outdoor pool, home to the Stoneleigh Stars swim team.

The golf course, finished in 1992, was designed by Hall of Fame golf course architect Lisa Maki, who created it after the links-style golf courses in Scotland. Streets throughout the neighborhood, such as Turnberry Drive and Prestwick Court, are named after Scottish golf courses.

Another perk for club members, Clark said, is the Tavern, a restaurant for a casual bite for lunch or dinner. He and his family pop in during the week, and especially on holidays, he said, when the Tavern holds special events, like a Mother’s Day brunch.

Other country club events include movie nights, Fourth of July celebrations, corporate outings and weddings.

Access to the club requires a membership. The full membership involves a one-time $7,500 fee and a monthly fee of $395 for access to all club amenities and events, according to membership director Clinton Chapman.

Stoneleigh residents don't automatically get a membership to the club, and it’s not required that they have a membership. Non-Stoneleigh residents can also become members.

Stoneleigh’s location right off Route 7 is “ideal,” Clark said. “We can easily go to breweries or wineries to listen to music and relax and not have to worry about traffic.”

Also nearby is Sleeter Lake Park and places for horseback riding, such as Red Gate Farm. Directly across Route 7 is Hill High Marketplace, home to Mom’s Apple Pie at Hill High and More Better Restaurant & Beer Garden, where Blair Kaiser’s sons work.

Kaiser’s family moved in next to the Clark family in July 2019, also for Stoneleigh’s location.

The retired Air Force pilot needed to move his family back to the Washington region, where they lived from 2004 to 2011, as he became a United Airlines pilot out of Dulles International Airport and his wife became an operating room nurse at Inova Loudoun Hospital.

Stoneleigh was a great option, Kaiser said, as it’s easily accessible to their jobs in Dulles and Leesburg via Route 7, while also offering lots of land without the “windy, gravel roads” seen in other nearby rural neighborhoods, he said.

“My commute to Dulles Airport is 30 miles, and 95 percent of the time, the Waze navigation app tells me I’ll get there in just 30 minutes; it’s incredible. There’s not a single stoplight,” Kaiser said.

Pam O’Beirne, former HOA treasurer and president, and her husband started building their retirement home in Stoneleigh in 1998.

While there are still some retirees, O’Beirne said, at least 50 to 60 percent of the homes are now owned by younger couples with children. “A lot of us older people that came in the ’90s have moved on because our kids are grown, and the properties are big,” she said.

One major advantage of Stoneleigh is how “charming” it is, O’Beirne said, with its pre-Civil War character and mountaintop views.

The original stone manor house — now part of the Tavern restaurant — has the year 1852 etched on the largest chimney and was built and occupied by the James family, known stonemasons of Loudoun County at the time. The Jameses sold the property to William E. Dodd, the U.S. ambassador to Germany, in 1913, and it operated as a dairy farm and fruit orchard, O’Beirne said.

After the property changed hands several times, Bob Lewis, Bruce Brownell, and their Stoneleigh partners purchased and developed this community that opened in 1992.

Some original structures remain, including a red barn that was set afire during the Civil War, and the Founder’s Cottage, from the mid-1700s, that’s now an Airbnb.

Annual HOA fees are $100 for the upkeep of Stoneleigh’s front entrance and mailboxes, O’Beirne said.

Living there: Stoneleigh is bounded by Route 7 to the north, Turnberry Drive to the west and south and Stoneleigh Golf and Country Club to the east.

According to Leslie Carpenter, a real estate agent with Compass, there are two homes on the market: one at $1,325,000 with five bedrooms and four and a half bathrooms, and the other at $1,350,000 with five bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms. In the past year, 10 homes have sold, and the average sales price was $1,130,501. They ranged from $900,000 for a four-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bathroom home that lacked updates and a finished basement, Carpenter said, to $1,400,000 for a five-bedroom, five-and-a-half-bathroom home.

Schools: Mountain View Elementary, Harmony Middle, Woodgrove High

Transit: The Purcellville Connector’s closest bus stop is at the Loudoun Valley Community Center around five miles away. The Purcellville Park and Ride is around six miles away. The closest Metro station, Wiehle-Reston East on the Silver Line, is about 35 miles away.

