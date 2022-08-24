Hyundai and Kia warn thousands of SUV owners about fire risk

The recall affects 245,000 Hyundai Palisades and 36,000 Kia Tellurides from the 2020-2022 model years, and a “stop sale” order is now in place for affected inventory at dealerships and processing centers in accordance with federal guidelines.

More than 280,000 Kia and Hyundai SUVs are being recalled because of a potential fire risk, and owners are being advised to park outdoors and away from buildings until repairs are made.

The issue is tied to an accessory tow hitch, which can allow moisture to collect and cause a short circuit, U.S. safety regulators say. The fire risk exists even while the vehicle is parked and engine turned off.