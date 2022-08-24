Hyundai and Kia warn thousands of SUV owners about fire risk

More than 280,000 Kia and Hyundai SUVs are being recalled because of a potential fire risk, and owners are being advised to park outdoors and away from buildings until repairs are made.
The issue is tied to an accessory tow hitch, which can allow moisture to collect and cause a short circuit, U.S. safety regulators say. The fire risk exists even while the vehicle is parked and engine turned off.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration advises owners to check whether their vehicle’s 17-digit identification number is included in the recall and compare it to the list on the agency’s website.
This is a developing story and will be updated.