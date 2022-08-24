The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Hyundai and Kia warn thousands of SUV owners about fire risk

The recall affects 245,000 Hyundai Palisades and 36,000 Kia Tellurides from the 2020-2022 model years.

August 24, 2022 at 9:02 a.m. EDT
A 2023 Hyundai Palisade is pictured at the New York International Auto Show last April. The automaker has issued a recall for 245,000 Palisades from the 2020-2022 model years because of a potential fire risk. (Andrew Kelly/Reuters)
More than 280,000 Kia and Hyundai SUVs are being recalled because of a potential fire risk, and owners are being advised to park outdoors and away from buildings until repairs are made.

The recall affects 245,000 Hyundai Palisades and 36,000 Kia Tellurides from the 2020-2022 model years, and a “stop sale” order is now in place for affected inventory at dealerships and processing centers in accordance with federal guidelines.

The issue is tied to an accessory tow hitch, which can allow moisture to collect and cause a short circuit, U.S. safety regulators say. The fire risk exists even while the vehicle is parked and engine turned off.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration advises owners to check whether their vehicle’s 17-digit identification number is included in the recall and compare it to the list on the agency’s website.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

