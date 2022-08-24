Starbucks illegally withheld raises from union workers, labor board says

Starbucks illegally withheld wages and benefits from unionized baristas, the National Labor Relations Board alleged in a complaint Wednesday.
“We’ve been clear in that we are following NLRB rules when it comes to unilaterally giving benefits,” Reggie Borges, a Starbucks spokesman, wrote in an email.
The NLRB seeks back payments and benefits for unionized workers since May and to require Schultz to read a statement to workers about their union rights.
This is a developing story. It will be updated.