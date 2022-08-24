The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Economy

Starbucks illegally withheld raises from union workers, labor board says

By
August 24, 2022 at 8:44 p.m. EDT
Ian Miller, 24, works at Starbucks in Olney, Md., on May 20. Miller has been a leader in the effort to unionize the location, following a national trend. (Amanda Voisard/for The Washington Post)
Comment

Starbucks illegally withheld wages and benefits from unionized baristas, the National Labor Relations Board alleged in a complaint Wednesday.

The complaint arrives during a campaign by the coffee chain and its interim CEO, Howard Schultz, to tamp down unionization efforts at its stores around the United States. More than 230 locations have voted to join the Starbucks Workers United union since late 2021, driving a surge in unionization nationwide.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

“We’ve been clear in that we are following NLRB rules when it comes to unilaterally giving benefits,” Reggie Borges, a Starbucks spokesman, wrote in an email.

The NLRB seeks back payments and benefits for unionized workers since May and to require Schultz to read a statement to workers about their union rights.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.

Loading...