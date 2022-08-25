New apartments leasing at the Parks at former Walter Reed site

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The mixed-use planned development on the former site of the Walter Reed Army Medical Center in Northwest Washington continues to grow with new residential and retail options, the latest of which is a 323-unit apartment building. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The Hartley includes 58,000 square feet of retail space, with a 42,000-square-foot Whole Foods Market. The apartment building is a focal point for the Parks Marketplace, which is the retail and community plaza that faces Georgia Avenue and will include a total of 90,000 square feet of dining, shopping and entertainment venues.

Located at 7150 12th St. NW, the Hartley includes a double-height lobby with a smart entry system, 24-hour concierge services, refreshments and seating areas. A second-floor lounge overlooks the plaza and is near a co-working space with private meeting and call rooms, a fitness center with a yoga room, and a clubroom with a catering kitchen, games and large-screen TVs. The sixth floor includes an indoor lounge and terrace. The residence also includes two courtyards. One has a swimming pool with cabanas, an outdoor fitness area and grilling stations. The other courtyard has a meditation garden and fountain. Other amenities include parking, a pet spa, bike storage and a guest suite.

Residents can also access amenities throughout the Parks, the 66-acre redevelopment of the historic former Walter Reed Army Medical Center site, which has 20 acres of outdoor space, including a 10,000-square-foot dog park. Community programs and events take place close to the Hartley on the Great Lawn, Arts Plaza and Marketplace Plaza.

Advertisement

Residences at the Hartley range from studios to three-bedroom units in six townhouses and 317 apartments, with 32 of the apartments designated as affordable housing. The residences have contemporary-style kitchens with modern cabinets, quartz countertops and islands, and a porcelain tile backsplash. The units also have nine-foot-high ceilings, home automation, including smartphone locks and smart thermostats, energy efficient appliances and a washer and dryer. Most units have a balcony or terrace.

Developers are Hines, Triden Development Group and Urban Atlantic, along with joint venture partner Bridge Investment Group and Bozzuto. The building was designed by architects Torti Gallas Urban.

Rents range from $1,862 per month for a 478-square-foot studio to $4,587 for a two-bedroom townhouse with two bathrooms and 1,318 square feet.

The Hartley is now leasing with move-ins starting in early October. For more information, visit thehartley.com.

GiftOutline Gift Article