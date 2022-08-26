Ryan Zimmerman’s Great Falls, Va., house offered at $7.9 million

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Retired Washington Nationals star Ryan Zimmerman has listed his Great Falls, Va., house for $7.9 million. Not to worry, the two-time all-star isn’t leaving the area. He bought a house in McLean, Va., not far from former teammate Stephen Strasburg, Realtor.com reported. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Zimmerman put the house on the market in April for $8.5 million, removed it in June and then relisted it this month.

“House move week. Last car packed and about to pull out,” Zimmerman posted on Instagram in July. “For all those asking, moving closer in to DC! Don’t worry. Can’t get rid of me yet!”

Distinguished homes for sale in the D.C. region Share Share View Photos View Photos Next Image Ryan Zimmerman house | Retired Washington Nationals star Ryan Zimmerman has listed his Great Falls, Va., house for $7.9 million. (Blue Skye Media)

Zimmerman, who was the Nationals’ first draft pick, spent his entire 17-year major league career with the team. He helped Washington win the World Series in 2019. Following his retirement in 2021, the Nationals retired his number, 11.

The six-bedroom, 10-bathroom, 13,200-square-foot house was designed by McLean architect Mark Sullenberger of Custom Design Concepts and built by Galileo Group. The original owner sold it to Zimmerman in 2012, less than a year after its completion.

Zimmerman and his wife, Heather, “really liked the look of the home and also loved the location,” he told Home & Design magazine, which featured the house in 2016. “It’s tucked away at the end of the street and very quiet.”

Located in the Innsbruck neighborhood of Great Falls, the five-acre estate has a gated entrance with stone pillars. A circular driveway leads to a limestone parking pad. The stone-and-shingled house has an attached three-car garage.

Arched entry doors open to a formal living room with a gas fireplace. Three sets of French doors face the terrace, water fountain and gardens. The formal dining room has an adjacent butler’s pantry. Both the cerused-oak-paneled library and study overlook the front yard.

The kitchen has a large marble-topped island and a breakfast area. The family room and sunroom have gas fireplaces and views of the gardens. A main level owner’s suite has a gas fireplace, two dressing rooms, a patio and a bathroom with a separate shower and soaking tub.

Four bedrooms are on the second level, each with an en suite bathroom. The upper-level family room has built-in cabinetry and sliding barn doors.

Not long after they purchase the house, the Zimmermans hired Alice Busch of Great Falls Distinctive Interiors and Matt Trunnell of Distinctive Building Group to work on it.

The wine cellar “was an unfinished closet when we bought the house,” Heather told MLB.com, which featured the house in a “Coldwell Banker Home Field Advantage” video. The exercise room “is another room we completed once we bought the house. It was an unfinished storage room.”

Besides workout equipment, the exercise room has a steam room, hot-and-cold plunge pools and a bathroom. The lower level also has a wet bar, a media room, a game room and a bedroom with en suite bathroom.

Charles Owen of Fine Landscapes transformed the backyard into a retreat where the Zimmermans have hosted many get-togethers for family, friends and teammates. The cabana has a large seating area with a fireplace, an outdoor kitchen with bar seating for 12, and a dining area. The pool house has two bathrooms, an outdoor shower and laundry facilities. There is a saltwater infinity pool, a hot tub and a koi pond with a waterwheel.

Ryan told MLB.com that the “goal was to make it look like the pool house had been here for a long time and someone built a new house next to [it].”

Tucked into the woods is a two-story playhouse that was featured on TLC’s “Charmed Playhouses” television show.

“This whole house works as a great escape for us since we don’t get to travel for pleasure too much during the year,” Heather told MLB.com.

$7.9 million

Bedrooms/bathrooms : 6/10

Approximate square-footage : 13,200

Lot size : 5 acres

Features: The house was designed by McLean architect Mark Sullenberger of Custom Design Concepts and built by Galileo Group. Alice Busch of Great Falls Distinctive Interiors and Matt Trunnell of Distinctive Building Group were hired by the current owners to work on the house. Charles Owen of Fine Landscapes transformed the outdoor spaces.

Listing agent: Wetherly Barker Hemeon and Karen Barker , TTR Sotheby’s International Realty

