Stocks extend losses as Powell warns of higher rates for longer

U.S. equities slumped again on the week after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome H. Powell indicated that interest rates will stay elevated for some time, raising the risk of economic damage as the central bank fights to bring inflation down. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The S&P 500 index slid 4 percent in the five-day period — its biggest drop in two months — to close Friday at 4,058. The Nasdaq composite dropped 4.4 percent on the week. The Dow Jones industrial average fell 4.2 percent.

Riskier assets were hit hard. Cathie Wood’s flagship ARK Innovation exchange-traded fund fell 4.1 percent on the week. Bitcoin hovered around the $20,000 level after breaking above $25,000 on Aug. 14. And the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 plunged 4.8 percent in the week.

On Friday, Powell used his speech in Jackson Hole, Wyo., to warn that tighter monetary policy may stick around for a while, causing some pain to the economy in the process. He also warned about the dangers of premature loosening after investors had started pricing in rate cuts in 2023. Powell’s hawkish tone sent stocks tumbling and bond yields soaring.

“Powell wants financial conditions to tighten further and wanted the market to know that the Fed is not ready to declare victory over inflation yet,” said Joe Gilbert, portfolio manager at Integrity Asset Management. “He also renounced any prospects of interest rate cuts soon. The market is re-pricing this prospect.”

Nordstrom tumbled 20 percent Wednesday after slashing its full-year outlook, citing slowing customer traffic and demand at its off-price Rack stores. And Peloton Interactive plunged 18 percent Thursday — its largest single-session drop since January — after the fitness company gave a bleak forecast for the current quarter, though news that its bikes and accessories will be offered by Amazon blunted some of the losses.

Earnings season for the second quarter is wrapping up. Through Friday, 485 of the S&P 500’s firms had reported earnings, with 75 percent beating analysts’ estimates, data compiled by Bloomberg showed. Up next to report results are Best Buy, HP and Broadcom.

Friday’s payrolls report is expected to show that the United States added 300,000 jobs in August and the unemployment rate held steady at 3.5 percent, according to a Bloomberg survey of economists.

The Treasury will sell 13- and 26-week bills Monday. They yielded 2.895 percent and 3.256 percent in when-issued trading, respectively. The government will auction four- and eight-week bills Thursday.

