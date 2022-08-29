Maryland home buyer assistance programs expanded

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) recently announced an expansion of the state’s SmartBuy home buyer assistance program, which is managed by the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD). Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The program addresses the challenge of student loan debt for first-time buyers by allowing them to eliminate up to $50,000 in student loan debt when financing their home. That is an increase over the previous $30,000 limit. Lower-income borrowers will also have access to additional down payment and closing assistance through the expanded program.

Called “SmartBuy 3.0,” the program allows buyers purchasing an eligible home through the Maryland Mortgage Program to receive either 15 percent of the purchase price or $50,000 in student debt payoff assistance, whichever is lower.

Qualified home buyers participating in the SmartBuy program who have an income at or below 50 percent of the average median income in their area can now receive a 6 percent down payment and closing cost loan through the new HomeStart program.

All borrowers in the SmartBuy program have the option of $6,000 or a 4 percent down payment and closing cost assistance loan.

Other home buyer assistance program improvements for fiscal 2023 include:

An increase of the base level of down payment assistance from $5,000 to $6,000.

HomeAbility, which is a program for home buyers with disabilities, provides increased funding and a flexible loan structure.

Montgomery Homeownership Program VII reopens for the seventh consecutive year and will offer up to $25,000 in down payment assistance in partnership with Montgomery County.

A variety of loan products designed to make homeownership more affordable and sustainable are available through the Maryland Mortgage Program. Both government and conventional loans are available with low interest rates, down payment assistance, closing cost assistance and student loan debt relief options.

Visit mmp.maryland.gov for more information and to find a participating lender.

