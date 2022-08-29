Two-bedroom, three-bathroom condo in Brightwood lists for $399,999

Access to public transportation, shops and restaurants are often a priority for home buyers in the city, but that preference typically comes with a high price tag. The median sales price for a home in D.C. was $646,000 in July, according to Bright MLS.
Neighborhood options for shops, restaurants and activities are growing with the development of the Parks at Walter Reed. The Fort Stevens Recreation Center and the Takoma Recreation Center are also nearby, along with Rock Creek Park.
One condo now on the market, approximately one mile from the Parks at Walter, is at 1000 Rittenhouse St. NW. Condo unit #24 is priced at $399,999. Annual property taxes are $2,619 and monthly condo fees are $282. The condo fee includes building maintenance, reserve funds, water, trash and sewer services. Only on-street parking is available.
The building has been approved for FHA financing, which many first-time buyers choose because of its easier qualification guidelines and a down payment requirement of just 3.5 percent.
The 1,053-square-foot unit has two bedrooms and three bathrooms. The two-level unit has hardwood floors and a large living room that can accommodate a home office space. A separate dining room, galley kitchen and powder room complete the main level. The kitchen includes a gas range and white cabinets but could be updated. Upstairs are two bedrooms, each with a private full bathroom and large closets. This level also has a closet with a stacked washer and dryer. The condo building allows pets. The unit has central air conditioning and gas heat and hot water.
Assigned schools include Brightwood Education Campus and Coolidge High.
For more photos, click here.
For more information, contact Leslie Griffith, a real estate agent with Century 21 Redwood Realty, at 410- 707-2785.
Thinking about buying a home? Let us help.
Buying a home can be a daunting process.
