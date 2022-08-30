Boutique condo building taps into D.C.’s U Street vibe

Gift Article Share

Aperture, a boutique condo building, offers luxury living on a quiet street just steps from D.C.’s vibrant U Street corridor. With U Street restaurants, entertainment and shopping a block away, “our location is amenity-rich,” said James LoBocchiaro, who handles sales for the seven-story, 19-unit building, which opened for sales in June.

The glass, steel and concrete infill building is “small in number of units,” LoBocchiaro said, “and there are no more than five units per floor.” The units, he added, “are quite spacious and comfortable.”

The building, at 933 V St. NW, has retail space on the ground floor, where a secure entry and lobby serve the condos, which are move-in ready and occupy the six floors above. The building has 17 market-rate units and two “affordable” units made available through D.C.'s Inclusionary Zoning Program.

The market-rate condos include a 538-square-foot efficiency, priced at $439,900; eight 658-square-foot units with one-bedroom and one bathroom, priced from $499,900 to $569,900; a 922-square-foot unit with two bedrooms and two bathrooms, priced at $774,900; a 941-square-foot unit with two bedrooms and a bathroom, at $799,900; and four 1,515-square-foot units with two bedrooms, two full bathrooms and a powder room (or half-bath), priced from $999,900 to $1,400,000.

Two penthouses — two-level units with two bedrooms, two bathrooms and a powder room — occupy most of the top two floors. One is 1,781 square feet and priced at $1,850,000; the other is 2,010 square feet and priced at $1,950,000. The penthouses have private rooftop terraces.

Most units at the front of the building have balconies. Four units have direct elevator access with a private foyer. Four covered parking spaces in the rear are available for purchase.

Aperture condos feature contemporary styling and luxury features. All have open floor plans and 10-foot-high ceilings. Units at the front have floor-to-ceiling windows, adding light, views and a sense of spaciousness.

The flooring is engineered wood in a nutmeg finish. The kitchens have J Suss white cabinets with soft-close hinges and black hardware; Lyskamm quartz countertops; full-height ceramic backsplashes in a herringbone pattern; and stainless-steel appliances, including a Blomberg refrigerator, Bosch wall oven, microwave, dishwasher and gas cooktop with outside vent.

Most units have a kitchen island with pendant lights overhead. Bathrooms have Lyskamm quartz countertops, dual vanities and backlit vanity mirrors. One-bathroom units have a frameless glass shower enclosure; in two-bathroom units, the second bathroom has a tub instead of a shower enclosure.

LoBocchiaro said the upscale building and the prime location — a block from the U Street Metro station and the U Street corridor and not far from downtown D.C. — may suit different types of buyers. For example, he said, larger units might attract people who are downsizing but still seeking a generous living space, though one with fewer maintenance demands. Smaller units, he said, might appeal to young professionals who work downtown, don’t have a car and want to be close to a lively restaurant and nightlife scene.

Schools: Cleveland Elementary, Shaw Middle, Cardozo Education Campus, middle and high

Transit: The U Street Metro station, on the Yellow and Green lines, is a block away. Georgia Avenue NW (Route 29) is less than a mile away; I-395 is about four miles away.

Nearby: Whole Foods on Florida Avenue NW is less than a mile away. U Street Corridor dining options include Ben’s Chili Bowl, among many restaurants, taverns and bars. Entertainment options include 9:30 Club, Lincoln Theatre and Howard Theatre. Also nearby are LeDroit Dog Park and Crispus Attucks Park. Howard University Hospital and Howard University are blocks away. The National Mall is 2.2 miles away.

Aperture

933 V St. NW, Washington, D.C. 20001.

Prices for market-rate condos in the new seven-story building range from $439,900 to $1,950,000.

Builder: Urbaniak LLC

Features: The condos have open floor plans, 10-foot-high ceilings, engineered wood flooring, quartz kitchen and bathroom countertops, high-end stainless-steel kitchen appliances, frameless glass shower enclosures, dual vanities and full-size washers and dryers.

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 1 to 2 / 1 to 2.5. (One unit is an efficiency.)

Square-footage: 538 to 2,010

Homeowners association fee: $205 to $752 a month

View model: By appointment and during open-house hours some Saturdays and Sundays from 1 to 3 p.m.

Sales: James LoBocchiaro of McWilliams Ballard, 301-325-3995, jlobocchiaro@mcwb.com

