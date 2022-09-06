Wildewood Landing offers new townhouses in St. Mary’s County, Md.

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

For six years, Andrew Colon and his wife lived in a Stanley Martin townhouse in the Wildewood neighborhood in St. Mary’s County, Md. Now they live in another. While watching the development of Wildewood Landing, a new section of the master-planned community, they decided that one of its townhouses might be for them.

They visited a few, pondered the prices and decided to move forward.

“I like the somewhat small-town vibe,” Colon, 36, said. “It’s a heavily wooded area with lots of trees.”

Situated on 10 acres near where the Patuxent River meets the Chesapeake Bay, Wildewood Landing has 67 townhouses. The community is near the Patuxent Naval Air Base and about an hour from Washington, 75 minutes from Annapolis and 90 minutes from Baltimore.

Wildewood Landing townhouses come in two models: the Bradford and the Bernard. Forty-six are Bradfords and 21 are Bernards. Of the 40 units still available to buy, 33 are Bradfords and seven are Bernards.

Both types of townhouse have three levels, and the base models have three bedrooms, two full bathrooms and a powder room (half-bath). The Bradford, at 2,053 square feet, is all above ground. It is 22 feet wide and has a two-vehicle garage. Prices start at $350,000.

The Bernard, at 2,344 square feet, has an in-ground basement and two levels above ground. It is 20 feet wide and has no garage. A driveway can accommodate two vehicles. Prices start in the low-to-mid $300,000s.

On the first (entry) level, the Bradford base model comes with a finished recreation room and the two-vehicle garage. The open-plan main level has a great room, a kitchen, a dining room, a powder room and an attached deck. The upper level has three bedrooms and two full bathrooms. The owner’s bedroom has a large walk-in closet and an en suite bathroom with a double sink and an enclosed commode.

The Bernard base model has a lower-level recreation room. The open-plan main level has a great room, kitchen, powder room and attached deck. The upper level has three bedrooms and two full bathrooms, including an en suite owner’s bathroom with a double sink and a large shower.

The Colons chose the Bradford. Andrew Colon said they liked the Bradford’s dedicated dining room, tw0-car garage and larger deck.

Tashia C. Mack-Moye, general sales manager for Stanley Martin Homes, said what attracts buyers are “the price point and the feel” of the townhouses.

Exterior and interior colors vary. Units come with oak stairs and with luxury vinyl plank (looks like hardwood) floors, except in the bedrooms, which are carpeted.

The Stanley Martin design team selects a package of design features for some Bernard and Bradford townhouses, called Smart Selected homes. There is a set price for the design package, rather than a cost determined by buyers’ separate design choices. The move-in timeline for Smart Selected homes tends to be shorter, typically 60 to 90 days.

Amenities include community pools, miles of hiking and biking trails, baseball and soccer fields, tennis courts and playgrounds. The $130 monthly homeowners association fee includes access to amenities, lawn care, snow removal in common areas, and trash removal. The Wildewood Community Association Lodge is a meeting space that owners can rent for private events.

Schools: Evergreen Elementary, Esperanza Middle, Leonardtown High

Transit: This vehicle-oriented community is connected to the D.C. area by way of state routes 235 and 5, I-495 and I-95, among other highways.

Nearby: For shopping and dining, Wildewood Center, St. Mary’s Marketplace and First Colony Shopping Center are a few minutes away. And the area is served by a variety of grocery stores, including ALDI, Giant Food, Harris Teeter, Target Grocery and Walmart Supercenter. Historic St. Mary’s City is about 30 minutes away. Solomons Island, a popular weekend getaway, is about 10 minutes away. St. Mary’s State Park is a little more than 10 minutes from Wildewood, as is the member-supported, privately funded Patuxent River Naval Air Museum, which presents the history of naval aviation.

Wildewood Landing

44566 Nolani Way, California, Md.

Builder: Stanley Martin Homes

Features: Units have oak stairs. They have luxury vinyl plank floors, except in the bedrooms, which are carpeted. A 10-foot island seats six in the kitchen. A four-burner gas stove can be upgraded to five burners. The owner’s suite bathroom has two sinks.

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 3/2.5 (base models).

Square-footage: Bernard base model 2,344; Bradford base model 2,053.

Homeowners association fee: $130 monthly

View model: By appointment

