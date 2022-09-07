Fair Lakes has almost everything its residents need

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Fair Lakes, a development west of Fairfax, Va., is like a little city. Places to live, eat and shop are within a minute’s drive — if not a minute’s walk — away. And if people are unable to find something to enjoy right in the community, residents say, other opportunities aren’t far.

“It’s a wonderful place to work and live,” said Tanya Lawrence, a 27-year Fair Lakes resident. “Everything you need is right in the neighborhood. Lots of local parks and plenty of pedestrian-friendly places and trails for walking, jogging or biking. Vienna Metro is close by — so public transportation is also conveniently located. And D.C. is just a 30-minute drive … so plenty of opportunity to take advantage of all the wonderful things our nation’s capital has to offer.”

Lawrence works as a Pilates instructor at Club Pilates in Fair Lakes, one of many businesses in the almost 2½-square-mile area.

“I started practicing Pilates several years ago,” she said. “And when the club opened just 10 minutes from my home, I became a member. Later when I learned of the teacher training program, I took advantage of that.”

Lawrence has taught at the studio for three years now.

Brenda Johnston doesn’t live in Fair Lakes but owns a business there. She commutes from Stafford to uBreakiFix, soon to be renamed Asurion Tech Repair and Solutions. When she was looking for a location for her business, Fair Lakes fit the bill.

“I was just looking for a location where I felt like I could be confident and be successful,” Johnston said. “So looking around in different areas, I found myself just attracted to the Fair Lakes area.”

The entrepreneur made the switch from a career in nursing to running a business in late 2016. The transition was intimidating, but the Fair Lakes community pulled her in. And though she’s not a resident, Johnston said she feels a sense of belonging just the same.

“I started immersing myself, visiting restaurants, the retail merchants there, and seeing how customers and the employees — how people — were engaging,” she said. “I was just getting this community feel. I just felt like everybody was so nice.”

Real estate agent Danny Lee of Samson Properties said Fair Lakes’ shopping center, the Shops at Fair Lakes, is the main draw. Chick-fil-A is an area favorite, he said. New stores, including clothing retailer Uniqlo, are planned to join the many established businesses.

The Fair Lakes League, an organization that works with shops and the neighborhood, helps bring the community together in myriad ways. The league hosts free family movie nights and publishes a quarterly magazine, A View From Fair Lakes. It also administers a scholarship program, which awards three $2,500 scholarships to residents of Fair Lakes or employees of one of its businesses, or a dependent of either.

Fair Lakes, like a lot of Northern Virginia’s neighborhoods, has a mix of people from different backgrounds. Lawrence called it “a melting pot of all cultures and ages.”

Lawrence said she can find most things she wants in the neighborhood, but there is one thing it is lacking.

“I love the theater, so I go into the city often to take advantage of the theater and arts,” she said. “I wish we had more of that locally. But I have to admit, I enjoy going into the city as well. So it’s not a big wish, but it would be nice.”

Living there: Fair Lakes is roughly bordered by Reston to the north, Fairfax Station to the south, Springfield to the east and Chantilly to the west.

Most homes in the area are townhouses (prices range from $550,000 to $750,000) and condos (prices range from $350,000 to $450,000), Lee said. There are some single-family houses (prices range from $800,000 to $900,000), usually carriage houses. The homeowners association fees for single-family houses are about $130 monthly; condo fees range from $300 to $500 monthly. The average rent is around $1,600 a month for a one-bedroom apartment and between $2,000 and $2,200 for a two-bedroom apartment.

Six homes are on the market, all townhouses, Lee said. The lowest priced is a four-bedroom, four-bathroom, 1,900-square-foot townhouse for $585,000. The highest priced is a three-bedroom, four-bathroom, 2,100-square-foot townhouse for $730,000.

Schools: Greenbriar East Elementary (grades PreK-6), Greenbriar West Elementary (grades K-6), Katherine Johnson Middle (grades 7-8) and Fairfax High (grades 9-12).

Transit: Interstate 66 is the closest major thoroughfare. The Vienna/Fairfax-GMU stop on the Orange Line is the closest Metro station, about 7½ miles away. The Fair Lakes shuttle — a free service run by the community for residents and employees — serves the Metro station and other stops in the area. Fairfax County’s bus system, the Fairfax Connector, serves Fair Lakes as well.

