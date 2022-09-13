Townhouses rising near Fredericksburg, Va.

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Once Beatriz Ventura and Sergio Martinez sold their Manassas, Va., house in mid-July, the pressure was on to find a new home. Ventura combed the internet for newly built houses in the Stafford area that would be available by August, but found little in their price range. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight By extending her search closer to Fredericksburg, Ventura found more options, including two townhouse communities that looked promising. One dropped out of the running because no houses would be ready for move-in until October. When Ventura called TJ Murray, sales manager for the other community, Foxcroft, he had better news.

“He said he had homes ready now,” Ventura said.

Ventura and Martinez drove to see Foxcroft on a Friday and signed a contract the next Monday. They moved in four days later.

Foxcroft is a new community in the Cosner’s Corner area of Spotsylvania County — south of Fredericksburg with a Fredericksburg mailing address. It recently opened its first group of townhouses, and Ventura and Martinez were the first buyers.

“I fell in love with the model,” Ventura said, “and when I saw our unit, I wanted it.”

The three-story townhouses have an open-plan great room-kitchen-dining area on the main floor. The upper level has an owner’s bedroom-bathroom suite with a walk-in closet, two additional bedrooms, a hall bathroom and a laundry room. The walk-out lower level includes a recreation room and a powder room as well as a garage.

The townhouses have nine-foot ceilings and luxury vinyl plank flooring on the main level; wall-to-wall carpet in most top-floor and lower-level spaces; and fiber-cement lap siding on the outside. Sliding glass doors with interior grilles lead to the yard at the lower level and to an optional deck on the main level.

A nine-foot-long island is the centerpiece of the kitchen, which has 42-inch wood cabinets, Frigidaire stainless-steel appliances, a stainless-steel undermount sink, and a Moen pullout faucet. Bathrooms have ceramic-tile flooring and shower surrounds. The elevated-height vanity in the owner’s bathroom has two sinks.

Ventura was pleased with her end unit, in the row of six available houses. It had features that she especially liked in the model home, including a rear deck and a black kitchen island with quartz countertop.

“The house is exactly what I wanted,” Ventura said. “We got really lucky.”

Foxcroft buyers include single adults, young families and families with middle school children, Murray said. He said the large kitchen island appeals to buyers as a natural place to gather. Buyers also have praised “the openness of the main floor, because there is no wasted space,” he said.

A two-car garage is at the front of each unit, allowing for a backyard. That’s rare in townhouse developments, Murray said. Fencing separates the yards.

When Martinez learned that the homeowner association fee covers grass cutting, “he was sold,” Ventura quipped.

After living in their townhouse for about a month, Ventura, Martinez and their two small children had settled in. Ventura said the open floor plan and high ceiling made the main floor “feel big.” She said she loves the double-sink vanity in the owner’s bathroom and having the laundry on the upper level “where the bedrooms are.” The lower level has become her 7-year-old son’s playroom and video game zone.

Ventura said she finds the Foxcroft area “very quiet,” yet very convenient.

The Foxcroft community park — with playground, fitness station, picnic gazebo and circuit trail — is a block away. “My son’s school is right across the street, and shopping centers are literally down the street,” she said.

Schools: Lee Hill Elementary, Thornburg Middle, Massaponax High

Transit: It’s about two miles to the Spotsylvania VRE commuter rail station and to I-95.

Nearby: The Cosner’s Corner shopping area, less than two miles from Foxcroft, has many dining, shopping and recreation options, including Publix and Super Target grocery stores. The Central Park Plaza shopping center is about four miles away and the Spotsylvania Town Centre mall about five miles. Lee’s Hill Golf Club is less than a mile away. Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center and a new VA hospital, which is under construction, are both less than two miles away.

Foxcroft

3737 Lee Hill School Road, Fredericksburg, Va. 22408

Sixty-eight townhouses are planned; 14 have been built; six are available to buy and occupy; eight more are expected to be move-in ready in December or January. Base prices range from $399,900 to $419,900.

Builder: Atlantic Builders

Features: Open-plan main floors have nine-foot-high ceilings and luxury vinyl plank flooring. Most upper- and lower-level rooms have carpeting. Kitchens have Frigidaire stainless-steel appliances, granite counters and a large kitchen island. Units have energy-efficient vinyl, argon gas-filled windows with low-E (emissivity) glass; energy-saving heating and cooling systems; and low-maintenance fiber-cement siding. Optional upgrades include quartz countertops, a rear deck and a lower-level floor plan that adds a bedroom and full bathroom.

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 3 or 4/3

Square-footage: 2,189

Homeowners association fee: $130 monthly

View model: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday

Sales: TJ Murray, 540-369-5369, TJMurray@atlanticbuilders.com

