Biden in Detroit to draw voter attention to the electric vehicle boom

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

DETROIT — President Biden will try to refocus voter attention on the strides the nation is making in the transition to electric vehicles under his leadership when he drops in at the North American International Auto Show Wednesday afternoon in Detroit. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight In a speech, Biden will highlight how consumers and the American economy could benefit from the climate package he recently signed, which infuses billions of dollars of new federal investment in the electric vehicle (EV) sector and pushes automakers to move their manufacturing plants onshore.

The president is also expected to promote the progress being made on the administration’s goal of installing more than 500,000 EV chargers, using $7.5 billion Congress authorized earlier in Biden’s term.

“President Biden’s economic plan has fueled an electric vehicle manufacturing boom in America,” said White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, talking to a gaggle of reporters. “We will see that on full display in Detroit, Michigan, today.”

The remarks come as the administration faces tough economic and political head winds, with Tuesday’s discouraging inflation numbers and the corresponding plunge of the stock market adding to the challenges Democrats already faced in a tough midterm election.

Advertisement

The political stakes of today’s speech were underscored by Jean-Pierre, who sought to contrast Biden’s plans with those of some congressional Republicans who are working today to advance a federal abortion ban in the Senate.

“While President Biden is in Michigan focusing on strengthening our economy,” Jean-Pierre said, “extreme MAGA Republicans are consumed with their efforts to strip away rights from millions of women.”

The White House says companies have invested nearly $85 billion in the EV sector since he came to office.

The climate package promises to speed up the pace of such investment, as it includes provisions that hinge federal subsidies to companies moving their supply chains to the United States and a handful of other countries with which America has free trade agreements. In 2022, firms invested triple what they did in the sector in the United States in 2020, according to the White House. The number of EVs sold has also tripled since Biden took office.

Advertisement

Among the investments auto companies have announced recently are $2.5 billion by Toyota for North Carolina facility and $3.7 billion by Ford for new assembly plants in the industrial Midwest. The company Vinfast announced it will spend $5 billion on a battery factory in North Carolina that would create 13,000 jobs.

The address is part of a broader push by the White House to promote the climate package and make voters aware of how it will impact their everyday lives. Earlier this week, the administration launched its cleanenergy.gov website, a place consumers can go to see exactly what tax credits and rebates they can use to modernize their homes and transportation.

It provides a map to saving many thousands of dollars with new incentives that lower the cost of electric vehicles, solar panels, heat pumps and other efficient appliances. The site also outlines how the tax credits are helping ease the financial burden of individuals and families across the economic spectrum.

Advertisement

The Detroit address is also part of a White House push to make consumers more comfortable with EVs, assuring them that prices will come down and that charging stations will soon be more widely available. Only 5 percent of Americans currently drive EVs, and getting broader buy-in is crucial to the success of Biden’s plan for half of cars sold in the United States to be electric by 2030.

The White House is working toward a goal of locating chargers no farther than 50 miles apart for most drivers. The administration is also focusing on bringing costs down amid criticism that the new tax breaks for EV purchases favor affluent people who can afford to buy them.

The tax credits in the Inflation Reduction Act aim to bring the prices of EVs closer to those of comparable gas-powered models, but there is still a significant price gap that is expected to persist for years.

The average price of an EV in the United States is $66,000, about $20,000 more than the average price of a regular car. Bringing prices down is challenging at a time of disrupted supply chains, when the computer chips and battery components needed to assemble the cars are in short supply.

GiftOutline Gift Article