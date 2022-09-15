Biden says ‘tentative’ deal reached to avert rail strike

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The White House on Thursday morning announced it had reached a “tentative” agreement to avert a national rail strike that threatened the nation’s economy. President Biden said in a statement that the agreement would guarantee “better pay, improved working conditions, and peace of mind around their health care costs” for the workers.

Negotiators had until Friday at 12:01 a.m. to reach a deal to avoid a major impact to the economy.

A Department of Labor official confirmed that a deal “that balances the needs of workers, businesses, and our nation’s economy” was reached early Thursday morning after 20 consecutive hours of negotiations between rail companies and union negotiators.

“Secretary Walsh and the Biden administration applaud all parties for reaching this hard-fought, mutually beneficial deal,” a labor official said. “Our rail system is integral to our supply chain, and a disruption would have had catastrophic impacts on industries, travelers and families across the country.”

At issue were the rail carriers’ attendance policies, which conductors and engineers said punish them, and put them at risk of termination, for attending to routine doctor’s visits and family emergencies. Two of the largest and most politically powerful unions representing railroad workers said they strike if the carriers did not allow them to call out of work.

The details of the tentative agreement have not been shared.

The tentative deal caps a frenzy of work at the highest levels of the U.S. government to prevent a strike that would have significantly disrupted the nation’s supply chains.

Biden faced pressure in recent days to ensure the strike was avoided while not undercutting the union workers who he vowed to defend as president.

White House aides had prepared contingency plans aimed at protecting the nation‘s drinking and energy systems in case of an emergency.

